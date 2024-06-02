Kevin Holland vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Jun 02, 2024 05:10 GMT
fight
Kevin Holland (left) vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk (right) is the final fight before the UFC 302 co-main event. [Image courtesy: @UFCEurope via X]

UFC 302's Kevin Holland vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk round-by-round updates are here. The bout features one of the promotion's most reliable action fighters in Holland, who is chasing his first win since July 29, 2023. He takes on Oleksiejczuk in a middleweight clash designed to entertain the fans.

Both men will step inside the octagon desperate for a win, with Holland pitting his 25-11 (1NC) record against Oleksiejczuk's record of 19-7 (1NC). The Polish 170-pounder fought as recently as UFC 299, where he was on the receiving end of a lightning-quick submission loss against Michel Pereira.

Curiously, Holland also fought on the same card, suffering his own loss. 'Trailblazer' was outstruck by kickboxer extraordinaire Michael 'Venom' Page in a unanimous decision defeat. Before that, he had suffered a split-decision loss to Jack Della Maddalena at Noche UFC.

also-read-trending Trending

Both men are coming off losses and will be determined to work their way back into the win column, especially with the quick turnaround they're making. While a fight is always anyone's game, Holland is favored to win by the oddsmakers, likely due to his speed and knockout power.

DraftKings Sportsbook lists him as a -278 favorite, while Oleksiejczuk is a +225 underdog.

Follow Sportskeeda for live updates and play-by-play analysis of the last fight before the co-main event.

Kevin Holland vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk

Round 1: Holland lands a nice one-two, but eats a hard one-two in return from Oleksiejczuk, who is crowding the American. The Pole is constantly on the front foot, swinging but coming up short on most punches. He lands a massive overhand right, dropping Holland with the American mid-kick.

Oleksiejczuk throwing ground-and-pound, but Holland secures an armbar. The Pole tries to tough it out, but the arm's broken and Herb Dean stops the fight.

Official Decision: Kevin Holland def. Michał Oleksiejczuk via technical submission in Round 1 (1:34)

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी