Kevin Holland vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk: Live round-by-round updates

UFC 302's Kevin Holland vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk round-by-round updates are here. The bout features one of the promotion's most reliable action fighters in Holland, who is chasing his first win since July 29, 2023. He takes on Oleksiejczuk in a middleweight clash designed to entertain the fans.

Both men will step inside the octagon desperate for a win, with Holland pitting his 25-11 (1NC) record against Oleksiejczuk's record of 19-7 (1NC). The Polish 170-pounder fought as recently as UFC 299, where he was on the receiving end of a lightning-quick submission loss against Michel Pereira.

Curiously, Holland also fought on the same card, suffering his own loss. 'Trailblazer' was outstruck by kickboxer extraordinaire Michael 'Venom' Page in a unanimous decision defeat. Before that, he had suffered a split-decision loss to Jack Della Maddalena at Noche UFC.

Both men are coming off losses and will be determined to work their way back into the win column, especially with the quick turnaround they're making. While a fight is always anyone's game, Holland is favored to win by the oddsmakers, likely due to his speed and knockout power.

DraftKings Sportsbook lists him as a -278 favorite, while Oleksiejczuk is a +225 underdog.

Kevin Holland vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk

Round 1: Holland lands a nice one-two, but eats a hard one-two in return from Oleksiejczuk, who is crowding the American. The Pole is constantly on the front foot, swinging but coming up short on most punches. He lands a massive overhand right, dropping Holland with the American mid-kick.

Oleksiejczuk throwing ground-and-pound, but Holland secures an armbar. The Pole tries to tough it out, but the arm's broken and Herb Dean stops the fight.

Official Decision: Kevin Holland def. Michał Oleksiejczuk via technical submission in Round 1 (1:34)