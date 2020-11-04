Kevin Holland is in no mood to take a break from his impressive performances in the Octagon in 2020.

Holland is coming off his fourth straight win this year, defeating Charlie Ontiveros by submission at UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva last October 31st. A Holland slam forced Ontiveros to verbally submit in the opening round.

And while most UFC fighters will look for rest after fighting four times in a span of just six months, Kevin Holland has made it clear that he wants to fight again in November.

Ok it’s November. Who we fighting? #ufc — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) November 1, 2020

Kevin Holland competed on Season 2 of Dana White's Contender Series back in 2018, and while he wasn't initially offered a UFC contract, he was eventually brought in to face Thiago "Marreta" Santos. Holland had his moments, but was eventually outdone by Santos, who earned a unanimous decision win.

Since then, Holland has won seven of his last eight appearances inside the Octagon. His recent win improved his record to 20-5 in MMA and 7-2 in the UFC.

Already, the 27 year old is taking aim at the UFC's reigning middleweight titleholder. Following his win over Ontiveros last weekend, Holland had a heated exchange with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who was sitting cageside beside UFC President Dana White.

Holland's win over Ontiveros earned him ‘Performance of the Night’ honors for the second time in his UFC career and walked out a USD 50,000 bonus.

After the fight, Kevin Holland had expressed interest in fighting welterweight ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry in a 180-pound catchweight bout. Perry was expected to fight Robbie Lawler at UFC 255, but Lawler pulled out of the fight due to an injury and was replaced by Tim Means.

Kevin Holland becomes the first UFC Fighter with 4 wins in 2020

On the back of his impressive performance on October 31st, Kevin Holland has become the first UFC fighter to get four wins in the pandemic-affected 2020.

His first fight in 2020 was in May, where he defeated Anthony Hernandez via TKO in less than a minute of the first round.

He would then go on and get wins over Joaquin Buckley via TKO in August and Darren Stewart by split decision in September before his most recent win last Saturday.

Holland now has four wins in less than six calendar months in 2020.

With his impressive performances, he is expected to get a ranked opponent for his next UFC outing.