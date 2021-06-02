Kevin Lee gives his prediction for the Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier trilogy fight at UFC 264

Kevin Lee believes Conor McGregor can make the necessary adjustments and get his revenge against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10.

Once touted as the one to stop Khabib Nurmagomedov's unbeaten run, 'The Motown Phenom' has moved up to welterweight but still has his eyes set on the opportunities that lightweight might present him in the future.

While speaking to Helen Yee in a recent interview, Lee gave his thoughts on the upcoming Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy fight.

While stating that 'Notorious' could walk away with the win, Lee also gave his thoughts on the potential matchup between the winner of the fight and the newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. Lee said-

"I don't know. I see Conor (McGregor) may be winning this one. I think he'll make the adjustments and win it. But regardless, either one of them (Poirier and McGregor), I don't think have the complete game to beat somebody like Charles (Oliveira).

"With Charles, you've gotta be on your P's and Q's the whole time and you've gotta have the skills behind it. I think Dustin's had a lot of fights. He's kinda coming to his own. But I think he's starting to hit a plateau period where he kinda does what he does. There's no news wrinkles added to his game. You got to hit Charles with something new," Kevin Lee said.

Kevin Lee is scheduled to make his return on the undercard of UFC 264 against Sean Brady in a welterweight bout.

His last fight was a third-round submission loss to Charles Oliveira in March 2020 at lightweight, after which he decided to move up in weight.

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 3 is not a foregone conclusion

Kevin Lee's prediction on the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier trilogy fight refers to how their UFC 257 rematch unfolded.

McGregor suffered the first knockout loss of his career after Poirier's leg kicks severely compromised his movement in the fight, setting up a vicious flurry that sealed his fate in the second round.

However, both fighters had their big moments in the fight. The outcome of the trilogy is not a foregone conclusion. Many believe that Conor McGregor still has a chance to redeem himself with better preparation.

The winner of the trilogy fight is expected to be the first challenger to newly crowned lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

