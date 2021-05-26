Charles Oliveira reveals whether he'll defend his title against the winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor III

Charles Oliveira has said it “doesn’t matter” if he fights the Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor winner next or not.

Oliveira is coming off the back of the biggest win of his career at UFC 262, where he knocked out Michael Chandler to become UFC lightweight champion.

It marked a sensational run in which he went through nearly 30 fights to finally reach the top of the UFC mountain, and now, he’s basking in the glory of his win.

Charles Oliveira is ready to defend his turf

Alas, while he may not be particularly interested in discussing what’s next, the MMA media always wants to know what could be on the horizon.

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Oliveira didn’t seem particularly phased when asked about whether the Poirier vs. McGregor 3 winner would be next for him.

“The UFC didn’t tell me that [McGregor/Poirier winner was next], but the crowd is telling me this.”

“For the champion, it doesn’t matter. I’m the champion and it doesn’t matter. Bring each one.”

While some may be interested in hearing a more definitive answer from Charles Oliveira, the man himself wants to make it clear that as a champion, he’s willing to take on just about anybody.

That’s a great approach to have in a division as stacked as lightweight, with so many contenders rising up and making themselves known.

Charles Oliveira will likely be the underdog against either Poirier or McGregor, such is the nature of recent bias.

Still, while 'Do Bronx' may not be seen as the complete package, he proved against Michael Chandler that he can go through a war and come out unscathed on the other side of it.

He’s the kind of fighter who is more than happy to walk through fire if it means coming out victorious, and that makes him a major issue for everyone else at 155-pounds.

Buckle up, folks, because the era of Oliveira could prove to be even more entertaining than anything we’ve ever seen at lightweight - and that’s saying something when you look at the champions that’ve been and gone.