UFC welterweight Kevin Lee breaks down Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2

Kevin Lee is finally set to make his long-awaited move back up to the UFC's welterweight division. He has given his thoughts on who he believes will come out on top in the next 170lbs title fight.

The title fight in question is a rematch between current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and number one contender Colby Covington. The first time around it was Usman who came out on top, in an incredibly close back and forth war that ended in a slightly controversial manner.

In a recent interview on Submission Radio, Kevin Lee broke down the upcoming rematch. He stated that:

"That first fight was so close. And the thing is, Covington's had a lot of time to heal from that fight... I think he fought Tyron Woodley after that, which wasn't really much of a fight for him. He didn't take any damage, he barely got pushed in that fight. So I think he's had a whole lot of time to heal."

Kevin Lee went on to point out that whilst Usman has been victorious in his recent fights, he has been through arduous training camps that can have an impact on a fighter's durability. 'The Motown Phenom' remarked that:

"Usman's been fighting. Usman's been through multiple training camps, multiple really big training camps. I think skill wise, that Kamaru's better. But with the factors and everything, Colby might give him a tougher fight than they had the first time. So that's one I'm definitely interested in watching, for sure."

Kevin Lee on whether Colby Covington would motivate him as much if he were champion

One of the major incentives for Kevin Lee to compete at 170lbs is because he deems Kamaru Usman to be one of the greatest potential opponents in the UFC. However, should Covigton be victorious at UFC 268, Lee states that he would offer an equal level of motivation:

"If you beat the man, then you are the man. And Colby would present some challenges to me. Mainly the cardio... Against a guy like Colby, he'll definitely test your cardio. I think that's the last missing piece for me. I think skill for skill, I'm better than anybody in the world but there's some areas I could improve in and Colby would test them for me. if he beats the man and is the man, then I'm on his head."

Kevin Lee is set to compete against Daniel Rodriguez on a UFC Fight Night card later this August. A win here may well see Lee break into the top 15, and start him on his journey to fighting for welterweight gold.

Kevin Lee's full interview on Submission Radio can be seen below:

Edited by Jack Cunningham