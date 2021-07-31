"He's just talk" - UFC welterweight Carlston Harris gives his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 at UFC 268

UFC welterweight Carlston Harris has revealed who he believes will come out on top in the upcoming welterweight title fight rematch between current champion Kamaru Usman and the challenger Colby Covington.

The two previously fought at UFC 245 in 2019. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was victorious, winning by TKO in the fifth round, although Covington has since refuted the stoppage, claiming referee Mark Goddard was biased against Covington's right-wing views.

The two men will now face off for a second time at UFC 268 in the fall of 2021. Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA's Frank Bonada, Carlston Harris predicted that Kamaru Usman will come out on top once again against Covington, winning via knockout for a second time. Harris stated:

"Kamaru Usman, that guy is a beast. You gotta take your hat off to him. The guy is a beast. Kamaru, he'll get a victory again. He will KO Colby Covington. He's getting the victory again. Covington, he's just talk. He's just good at talking. He has skills but when he steps in the cage his focus is not there. His focus is more on media than fighting."

Carlston Harris on whether Leon Edwards should wait to face Kamaru Usman or take another fight

With Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington now official, top contender Leon Edwards has been left in limbo. It was clear he believed he should be next for a title shot after defeating Nate Diaz. Unfortunately, he has been overlooked. 'Rocky' now has to choose whether to stay active or wait for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington to resolve and hope to fight the winner.

Carlston Harris states that the best thing for Leon Edwards to do in this situation would be to take on fellow top contender Gilbert Burns, who is coming off an impressive win over Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson.

"As a fighter, you have to work," remarked Harris. "You can't just sit there and wait for an opponent. If they give you a top three opponent, I would take it. I would work with Burns. Remember Burns is coming off a big win and he fought Kamaru Usman. So Gilbert Burns would be a good name for him to prove himself... You can't take nothing away from Leon Edwards. The guy is good. But yeah, I think he should take on Burns. And after Burns, whoever gets the win get's to challenge the champion."

Carlston Harris vs. Impa Kasanganay

Carlston Harris' own upcoming fight is against contender series alumni Impa Kasanganay. The two elite welterweights are set to compete on a UFC Fight Night card targeted for September 18.

Speaking about his opponent, Harris said:

"I don't take no fighter for granted," stated Harris. "I watch the fighter, I watch the video and I get in the gym and do my homework. At the end of the day it's a fight. So anything could happen. I have to work and try to elevate myself... When I step in the cage I just think about getting the victory. But like I said, I'm not taking my opponent for granted."

