Kevin Lee slams the UFC for his release in new tweet

Kevin Lee recently took another dig at the UFC regarding his controversial release in a recent tweet. Now competing in Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC, 'The Motown Phenom' claims the UFC did him dirty.

The 29-year old wrote on Twitter:

" @ufc did me dirTy AF"

Racking up a record of 9-2 in his first eleven UFC outings, Lee secured a shot at the interim lightweight title against Tony Ferguson. During his showdown with 'El Cucuy', 'The Motown Phenom' was forced to tap out to a slick triangle choke in the third round.

The Detroit native bounced back with a TKO win over Edson Barboza, only to drop a rematch against Al Iaquinta. Lee went 1-2 in his next three outings and moved up to welterweight after a submission loss against current lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Following a lackluster decision loss at 170lbs against Daniel Rodriguez in August last year, the 29-year old was finally released from the promotion in December.

Lee went on to sign a multi-fight deal with Eagle FC soon after. The 29-year-old went onto earn a unanimous decision win against fellow UFC alum Diego Sanchez on his debut.

While 'The Motown Phenom' apparently suffered a serious knee injury during the bout, he recently revealed that he won't have to undergo surgery.

Kevin Lee believes Francis Ngannou contract situation affected his UFC release

Francis Ngannou has been at loggerheads with the UFC regarding the renewal of his contract. The heavyweight champion has been adamant on the issue of better pay and the addition of a clause to his contract that allows him to compete in boxing.

Kevin Lee believes that his release was the UFC's answer to CAA Combat Sports, the agency that manages both Lee and Ngannou. While the former UFC fighter feels he has been made a scapegoat, he is positive about exploring other avenues. The 29-year old said in an interview with MMA Junkie:

"I feel like I ate a lot of the flak for guys like Francis Ngannou in his situation with them. They used me as kind of like a pawn and a scapegoat. And really, I hope other fighters kind of see that. That’s what they do to you. They didn’t like the way negotiations was handled with Francis, so they took it out on me to kind of show [CAA] a lesson. But I think in the end, we’re going to show that you can’t necessarily treat people like this, and there’s many other ways to make money and kind of outshine them. So we’re going to beat them one way or the other.”

