Key trait that makes Dricus du Plessis potential kryptonite for Khamzat Chimaev revealed by UFC star: “It’s almost impossible” 

MMA fans are eagerly anticipating a potential fight between the reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, with many sharing their predictions on it. Recently, UFC star Michael ‘Venom’ Page weighed in and explained the traits of the South African that would give a hard time to ‘Borz.’

Ad

Chimaev made it look easy against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker. He submitted him in the first round via face crank that left the Australian’s teeth misaligned. This one-sided victory cemented him as the next in line for UFC gold, recently confirmed by UFC CEO Dana White.

In a recent appearance on the Overdogs Podcast, Page was asked about his thoughts on a potential du Plessis vs. Chimaev fight. ‘Venom’ analyzed the fighting styles of both competitors and asserted that du Plessis’ ability to maintain a consistent pace throughout the rounds, similar to Merab Dvalishvili could be kryptonite for Chimaev, who has a tendency to go all out in the first round.

Ad

Trending

Page said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“If you look at some of the fights nowadays—Merab, Dricus—these guys have the muscular endurance to be fighting at like seven the whole fight. Some guys start slow and try to build up, or like I said, someone like Khamzat—he starts at ten and tries to maintain that. It's almost impossible to maintain that, but you've got someone like Merab who's at seven or eight from start to finish. That's difficult to deal with. And Dricus seems exactly the same—he's at seven or eight the whole time."

Ad

Furthermore, Page asserted that if Chimaev fails to finish du Plessis in the early rounds, he would face serious problems against the middleweight kingpin. He stated:

“So, if you don't kill him and get him out of there in the first or second round, then you're going to have a problem for the rest of the fight.”

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's comments below (36:34):

Ad

Ad

Dricus du Plessis challenges the boogeyman image of Khamzat Chimaev

In his rematch against Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis silenced critics of his previous performance. ‘Stillknocks’ successfully defended his middleweight title for the second time at UFC 312, delivering an impressive performance to secure a unanimous decision victory.

Recently, du Plessis was interviewed by Ariel Helwani, where he dismissed the boogeyman image of Khamzat Chimaev and emphasized that a win over him would be great for his legacy. He stated:

Ad

“People see Khamzat as this boogeyman. That’s a fact. I don’t. I don’t see that. For me, I only see one thing — that’s the potential to do good to my legacy. The potential to make my legacy even better.”

Check out Dricus du Plessis’ comments below (19:34):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.