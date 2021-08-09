"Khabib only beat like three decent people" - UFC newcomer Paddy Pimblett doesn't think Khabib Nurmagomedov is the MMA GOAT

Paddy Pimblett is all set to fight in the UFC. While the 26-year-old has competed in both the featherweight and lightweight divisions, the consensus in the MMA community is that he’s likely to compete at lightweight in the UFC.

On that note, Pimblett appears to have taken a jibe at a former UFC lightweight fighter. The fighter in question is none other than retired MMA superstar and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Paddy Pimblett recently spoke to MMA On Point and weighed in on the UFC’s top personalities. ‘The Baddy’ had words of high praise for MMA legends Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva. He suggested that they could individually stake a claim to be the MMA GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

Pimblett added, however, that he fails to understand how some people refer to Khabib Nurmagomedov as the GOAT. He stated:

“He (Jon Jones) is the GOAT, lad. He’s done some stupid sh** over the years. But it just shows how good he is – That he was doing all that stupid sh** and was still beating the who’s who of light heavyweight contenders. Anyone that says he’s not the GOAT is brain-dead to me, you know what I mean. Like, look at the names he beat. Beat Shogun for the belt, Rashad, Rampage, Machida, Gustafsson twice, Cormier twice. I mean, when you look at the names, how anyone can say he’s not the GOAT is just..."

"Like, yeah, GSP is another one who’s up there. Anderson Silva in his prime. Khabib only beat like three decent people. I don’t understand how people can say Khabib is the GOAT, lad. I just don’t get it.” (*Video courtesy: MMA On Point; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired in 2020, while Paddy Pimblett joins the UFC in 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) and Paddy Pimblett (right) (*Images courtesy: Getty; Paddy Pimblett Instagram)

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the sport of MMA in October 2020. ‘The Eagle’ currently enjoys a successful career as a businessperson and a part-time coach.

Meanwhile, Paddy Pimblett is scheduled to fight in the UFC this year. His most recent fight was a first-round submission win over Davide Martinez in a lightweight bout at Cage Warriors 122 in March 2021.

Paddy Pimblett will make his UFC debut in a lightweight bout against Luigi Vendramini at UFC Fight Night 191 on September 4th, 2021.

