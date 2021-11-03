Khabib Nurmagomedov announces he will be collaborating with Clarence Seedorf to "build football schools around the world"

Mixed martial arts legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has teamed up with footballing icon Clarence Seedorf to launch the 'Seedorf Khabib Performance Club'.

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib took to Instagram to announce his partnership with the 2006-07 UEFA best midfielder award winner Seedorf. The duo are planning to build football schools around the world and also promote MMA through this project.

"I’m proud to announce the launch of the Seedorf Khabib Performance Club yesterday! Together with my friend @clarenceseedorf we will build football schools around the world, combining football and mixed martial arts to support young generation in developing their sport and social abilities. @dmcc_authority," captioned Khabib.

See Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram post about his collaboration with Clarence Seedorf below:

'The Eagle' is a huge football fan himself. Following his retirement after the UFC 254 victory over Justin Gaethje in October 2020, Khabib has stated that he plans on playing football professionally.

He's developed close relations with Russian third-tier outfit FC Legion Dynamo and has admitted that he has a free slot in the team in case he decides to turn professional sometime in the future.

The Dagestani native is also a good friend of Portuguese superstar and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Last month, Khabib visited the Old Trafford stadium of English Premier club Manchester United, the team Ronaldo currently represents.

Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf is a four-time UEFA Champions League winner

Meanwhile, Clarence Seedorf has won the prestigious UEFA Champions League with three clubs — Ajax (1995), Real Madrid (1998) and AC Milan (2003 and 2007). He is the only player to triumph in the continental tournament with three different teams.

Seedorf played internationally for the Netherlands and is considered one of the best midfielders of all time. He retired from the sport in January 2014 and pursued a managerial career for a while.

The 45-year-old star has won league titles in three countries — the Netherlands (Eredivisie), Spain (La Liga) and Italy (Serie A).

Representing his nation, Clarence Seedorf has reached the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 1998, UEFA Euro 2000 and 2004.

