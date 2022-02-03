Khabib Nurmagomedov answers if he will fight Jake Paul - the one condition the YouTuber had given to sign with Eagle FC 

Khabib Nurmagomedov has responded to Jake Paul's challenge. After Paul indicated that he's interested in pursuing an MMA career, Nurmagomedov offered him the chance to make his debut at Eagle FC. 'The Problem Child' replied by saying he'd accept the offer if the Dagestan native agreed to be his first opponent.

Appearing on an episode of the Full Send podcast, the unbeaten MMA icon was asked if he'd entertain Paul's counteroffer. 'The Eagle' said:

"Come on, Jake Paul. I don't think so. In MMA, [I'll win in] like couple minutes."

Khabib added that Paul's offer came a little too late as he's now retired from fighting. 'The Eagle' announced he's leaving the sport in 2020 and has remained adamant that he's staying retired over the past few years.

However, the Dagestani maintained that his offer still stands if Paul is serious about transitioning from boxing to MMA. According to Nurmagomedov:

"If you wanna in MMA – because he never fight in MMA – he don't have experience. We can give him chance. We can sign him."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's interview below:

Jake Paul denies Khabib Nurmagomedov has reached out to him

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently claimed he has officially reached out to Jake Paul's management team with the intention of bringing 'The Problem Child' to Eagle FC.

According to Paul, however, no such offer exists. The YouTube star added that Nurmagomedov might not have the capacity to pay his asking price anyway. Appearing as a guest on The MMA Hour, Paul said:

"Khabib [Nurmagomedov] said, ‘We offered him a deal’ – it’s not true. They never offered me anything. Eagle FC has never even done an event. Not to hate on anything they’re doing but I would need more than what I make in boxing to risk going into MMA right now. People would have to come $25, $35 million dollars to just start the conversation with me."

However, Paul maintained that he's legitimately interested in trying his hand at MMA sometime in the future. The 25-year-old rose to combat sports prominence by knocking out former UFC stars Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

