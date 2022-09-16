"I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi" - Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Islam Makhachev's UFC 280 title fight will be against Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush has been assigned backup duties for the upcoming UFC 280 lightweight title clash between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov believes his prodigy Makhachev will end up fighting Dariush as Oliveira will not show up to Abu Dhabi.

Irrespective of the opponent, Nurmagomedov is confident of Makhachev getting his hand raised at the Etihad Arena on October 22. 'The Eagle' wrote in a recent tweet:

"I just think Charles Oliveira will not show up in Abu Dhabi and the UFC will replace Charles with Beneil Dariush. Regardless of who the opponent will be, @MAKHACHEVMMA is on his way to becoming the best in the world #ufc280"

Charles Oliveira has made no secret of his unwillingness to fight in Abu Dhabi, which is considered home territory for the Dagestani brigade. Oliveira's coach Diego Lima even claimed that his pupil Allan Nascimento was the victim of biased judging in Abu Dhabi.

Meanwhile, Dariush is scheduled to fight surging contender Mateusz Gamrot on the UFC 280 main card. 'Benny's fight camp won't need significant adjustments as all three of his potential opponents are skilled grapplers.

Islam Makhachev plans to finish Charles Oliveira in round 3

Islam Makhachev is currently riding a stellar ten-fight win streak that has culminated in a shot at the vacant lightweight title. However, the Dagestani standout is nowhere close to Charles Oliveira in terms of the level of competition they have encountered.

While the two most notable names on Makhachev's resume are arguably Dan Hooker and Bobby Green, Oliveira has left Michael Chandler, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje in his wake. Despite this, 'do Bronx' has opened as a slight +135 underdog going into UFC 280.

Islam Makhachev and team also appear to be extremely confident about the UFC lightweight strap returning to Dagestan. The 30-year-old recently detailed how he plans to be done with Oliveira by the third round. Makhachev wrote on Twitter:

"First round warm up, second round drag him to deep water, third round get business done Inshallah.Can’t wait for Oct 22"

Meanwhile, Oliveira has chillingly predicted that the UFC 280 headliner won't go past the first round.

