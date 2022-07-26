"It's our territory brother" - Khabib Nurmagomedov on why Charles Oliveira was avoiding Islam Makhachev fight in Abu Dhabi

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently weighed in on Charles Oliveira trying to avoid fighting Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi. According to 'The Eagle', Oliveira is aware that Abu Dhabi is home turf for the Dagestani brigade.

The former UFC lightweight champion noted that neither Oliveira nor Makhachev have any agency in deciding the venue and that power rests solely with the UFC. According to Nurmagomedov, Makhachev would have no qualms of fighting Oliveira in Brazil if that was what the UFC had wanted. 'The Eagle' recently said in an interview with Mike Finch:

"Who cares what he want, you know?! And he [Oliveira] cannot make decision, Islam cannot make decision... We don't choose location. UFC send us location, we fly. Doesn't matter. They tell us, 'Okay, go to Brazil', we gonna go Brazil, no problem. But Abu Dhabi, it's like, it's our territory brother. I think he understand this and he try to little bit, like, avoid, you know?! But now, it is what it is."

After rallying hard for a bout against Conor McGregor, Charles Oliveira eventually relented, agreeing to fight Makhachev in Brazil. Justifying Oliveira's demands, his coach Diego Lima hinted that the judges' decision could possibly be biased in Abu Dhabi. However, 'do Bronx' now seems set on a collision course with Makhachev at Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, in October.

"He has retired, deservedly" - Charles Oliveira on whether he plans to call out Khabib Nurmagomedov after UFC 280

After Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from the UFC, Charles Oliveira became the lightweight champion by defeating Michael Chandler to win the vacant strap. A potential matchup between Nurmagomedov and Oliveira has always been speculated upon, with many expecting 'do Bronx' to be a true match for the Dagestani legend.

Oliveira is now slated to meet Nurmagomedov's protege Islam Makhachev at UFC 280 in October. The Brazilian was recently asked if he plans on calling out Nurmagomedov after his outing against Makhachev.

According to 'do Bronx', Nurmagomedov has deservedly retired from the sport and his decision needs to be respected. Oliveira, however, seemed open to fighting 'The Eagle' if the latter was interested. The 32-year-old said during a press conference for UFC 280:

"This is a question that you need to address to him [Khabib]. He has retired, deservedly, and my focus is on fighting in October, back to Brazil, fight again in January... We need to respect people's opinions and decisions. Of course I respect what he has done throughout the years and of course if I win against Islam and if he chooses to fight me of course, here I am."

