Khabib Nurmagomedov called out for "doing exactly what he criticized" Conor McGregor for

Charles Oliveira's coach, Diego Lima, has called out Khabib Nurmagomedov for doing exactly what he has always criticized Conor McGregor for.

During a previous interview with ESPN MMA, Nurmagomedov claimed that Oliveira can't be considered the greatest UFC lightweight because of how often he gets knocked down.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments on Charles Oliveira:

In another instance, the former undefeated champion said through his Instagram stories that his teammate, Islam Makhachev, will beat Oliveira in three rounds. Khabib wrote,

"My prediction is a maximum three rounds, no matter how good he is, Islam is better than him."

Needless to say, Lima didn't take too kindly to Nurmagomedov's comments about Oliveira. The Chute Box head coach believes 'The Eagle' was being hypocritical by continuing to talk his student down. Calling out the Dagestani, Lima told Sherdog:

"Khabib was always recognized as an example of someone who doesn't talk, but makes and also for hating trash talkers. Now he is doing exactly what he criticized about McGregor. If he is so sure that Makhachev will beat Charles, why [doesn’t he] send a 'double contract' guaranteeing he would face Charles in case of Islam's loss?"

Khabib Nurmagomedov says Charles Oliveira is not "undisputed"

Khabib Nurmagomedov is of the opinion that Charles Oliveira should still be considered the UFC lightweight champion despite his weight miss debacle ahead of UFC 274. The way Nurmagomedov sees it, however, Oliveira can't call himself "undisputed" just yet.

During an interview with ESPN MMA, 'The Eagle' claimed that for Oliveira to cement his spot as the top lightweight in the UFC, he has to go through Islam Makhachev first. According to the retired former lightweight champ:

"If Charles wins against Islam, we have to give him credit. Then he's going to be undisputed UFC lightweight champion. Right now, I believe he's champion. I believe even this. People talk about the half-pound. I believe he deserved it. Right now, in this moment, he deserved to be champion. He's doing a very good job, you know? But he's not undisputed. When I finished, I was undisputed."

Nurmagomedov has also gone on record multiple times to lobby for a title shot on Makhachev's behalf. The Dagestani even admitted that he personally sent Dana White messages to get his suggestion across.

