Khabib Nurmagomedov claiming Usman Nurmagomedov "is better" than Ilia Topuria sends fans reeling: "Different leagues, different levels"

Ilia Topuria is arguably the biggest star in MMA at present. However, UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov believes his cousin Usman is better than 'El Matador', a statement that has caused a firestorm among the fandom.During a recent media segment for the PFL, 'The Eagle' opined that the former Bellator lightweight champion, in his opinion, was the more well-rounded of the two, while agreeing that Usman and Topuria would have to fight to find out who was actually better:Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments on Usman and Ilia Topuria below:Sure enough, fight fans had a lot to say about the former lightweight champion's assessment.@menacemma_ wrote:&quot;Khabib hyping up family is cool but let's be real. Usman's got 19-0 in PFL while Topuria's knocking out UFC legends. Different leagues, different levels.&quot;@UFCFIFTHROUND opined:&quot;Bro couldn’t stand a chance against Merab [Dvalishvili], Topuria would make him look easy.&quot;@D_c_ntChall_ng_ chimed in:&quot;Khabib is sabotaging his own family by setting them up against higher-tier opponents in pursuit of hyping them up.&quot;Check out a few more responses below:Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on XBy the numbers, both Usman and Topuria are undefeated. However, 'El Matador' is the UFC's pound-for-pound king and a two-division champion. Many consider his back-to-back KO wins over Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira as the greatest three-fight run in the history of the sport.Meanwhile, the Dagestani has yet to make his way to the Dana White helmed fight promotion. Moreover, his recent, closely contested win against Paul Hughes has made many wonder whether he is, in fact, UFC caliber.Usman Nurmagomedov challenged Ilia Topuria's status as the best lightweightMuch like his legendary cousin Khabib, Usman Nurmagomedov also doesn't hold Ilia Topuria in the same regard as the rest of the MMA community. The 28-year-old is particularly unconvinced by the notion that 'El Matador' is the best lightweight in the world.During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Nurmagomedov took aim at the reigning UFC lightweight champion, deeming the Georgian-born Spaniard's lightweight resume inferior to his own:&quot;How can he be No.1 lightweight in the world?... I have 20 fights at lightweight. I beat former champions, I beat champions. I think my resume is better than his... Ilia is only 15 or 14 or 13 [fights?]. How many fights does he have?... I have 14 finishes in my career. After I finish this guy, I'll call myself, I am the best lightweight.&quot;