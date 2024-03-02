Khabib Nurmagomedov claims inquiries were made for a UFC 300 return, Sean Strickland tears into Jake Paul and more: MMA News Roundup

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently revealed that there were inquiries made regarding a potential UFC 300 return, and Marlon 'Chito' Vera weighed in on Ryan Garcia's chances in an MMA bout.

Additionally, Sean Strickland and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul's social media feud was once again kicked up into high gear after 'Tarzan' blasted 'The Problem Child' for what he believes to be a lackluster selection of opponents for his next boxing bout.

Khabib Nurmagomedov claims inquires were made for UFC 300 return

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been one of many notable names that fans have speculated to be an ideal fit for the UFC 300 main event slot.

However, 'The Eagle' has been adamant that he wouldn't break the promise he made to his mother and would remain retired after his 2020 bout against Justin Gaethje, which saw him earn a submission win to retain the lightweight title. But, that hasn't and likely won't stop the UFC from making an attempt to get him back into the octagon for a one-off.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Nurmagomedov claimed that he was aware that the UFC made an attempt and contacted his manager. He mentioned that he was never contacted directly, but made it clear that he would reject any offers. He said:

"I know they connected with Ali [Abdelaziz], but I told Ali last maybe one year, 'Like, doesn't matter who call you, but never call me about a fight.' We have [a] deal. Like, directly with me, nobody connect but I know with Ali, connect some people from [the] UFC. For all these people who try to bring me back, I decide this [in] October 2020. It was my last fight and I will never change this." [3:54 - 4:32]

Marlon "Chito Vera' talks potential fight against Ryan Garcia

Marlon 'Chito' Vera weighed in on Ryan Garcia's claims that he would be a natural should he transition into MMA. The 31-year-old noted that it's not as easy as Garcia thinks and would be in for a rude awakening.

During his appearance on Tobin and Leroy show, 'Chito' addressed whether he would be interested in fighting Garcia despite the boxer's lack of experience in MMA. Vera mentioned that he would be interested in fighting him in either boxing or MMA provided that it is a lucrative offer. He said:

"I mean, if I get paid, dude, I'd fight [Francis] Ngannou, bro. I mean, for the right money, I fight anyone. But yeah, I'd definitely take a big money boxing fight. Why not?" [10:02 - 10:19]

Sean Strickland tears into Jake Paul

Sean Strickland and Jake Paul have been involved in quite a feud in recent months.

Recently, Strickland took to his X account and noted that Paul's latest boxing opponent, Ryan Bourland is a lackluster choice. He mentioned that the YouTuber-turned-boxer has been hand picking his opponents to take a loss and didn't think highly of him as he labeled him a disgrace. He wrote:

"Did you guys know [Jake] Paul is fighting?! Neither did...Lmao Sam Alvey tagged me in. Was it hard to find a retired fighter to box? You're a fu**ing clown. Absolute disgrace to combat sport."

It will be interesting to see whether Paul responds to Strickland after his bout against Bourland.