"He was always competitive and hated losing"- Khabib Nurmagomedov narrates fun stories of growing up with Islam Makhachev and their childhood days in Dagestan

Khabib Nurmagomedov has detailed what it was like growing up with Islam Makhachev in Dagestan.

Makhachev will take on Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 on October 22. The chance to become the promotion's lightweight king has spotlighted the Russian’s personality and life growing up.

[ ] Who leaves Abu Dhabi as lightweight champion - @CharlesDoBronxs or @MakhachevMMA? #UFC280 Countdown airs October 16th at 9pm ET on ESPN 2 Who leaves Abu Dhabi as lightweight champion - @CharlesDoBronxs or @MakhachevMMA? 🏆[ #UFC280 Countdown airs October 16th at 9pm ET on ESPN 2 📺 ] https://t.co/RSNsK3eCHa

During an exclusive interview with the UFC, Khabib provided some details about him and Makhachev's youth in Dagestan:

“He was always competitive and hated losing. Whatever martial art he competed in, he was successful. In school, I think he didn’t do bad… I had excellent marks through grade 7 then it went downhill a bit. Either way, I put effort into my education… I know he [Makhachev] wasn’t a troublemaker compared to Abubakar [Nurmagomedov]… Islam was more disciplined.”

Abubakar Nurmagomedov is a cousin of ‘The Eagle'. He will also be fighting at UFC 280. The details of the UFC Hall of Famer’s life growing up were somewhat limited to wrestling bears, so it’s intriguing to learn more.

Watch the UFC's interview with Khabib Nurmagomedov below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov shares story about Islam Makhachev bouncing back from defeat

Islam Makhachev’s lone pro-MMA loss came in his second UFC fight when Adriano Martins finished him in the first round. Since then, the Dagestan native has won 10 straight fights.

During the same interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a story about how Makhachev developed an ability to bounce back from setbacks:

“Once at an amateur tournament in Kyiv, Islam lost in the 135lb division because of some referee decisions against him. I’m saying that because after that defeat he came back much stronger. He won championships in Russia, some world and European championships and many combat sambo tournaments as well. That’s the type of moment that makes or breaks a person.”

Makhachev’s career-defining moment could come at UFC 280 next weekend. While Oliveira appears hungrier than ever to win the lightweight title back, the Russian has prepared his entire life for this fight and has the support of former titleholder Khabib.

Should Makhachev have his hand raised in the main event, he'll have fulfilled a destiny that both Khabib and the retired legend's father laid out for him years ago.

