"I was told after my last fight" - Khabib Nurmagomedov on why he is still in the USADA testing pool

Khabib Nurmagomedov has clarified why his name is still at the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) after announcing his retirement from the UFC.

Khabib's last fight in the promotion happened in October 2020, when he defended the lightweight belt for the third time in his career by defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

In a recent press conference where the Dagestani grappler answered questions, Khabib was questioned about his name still being in the USADA records.

"On their list, I am still an active fighter - reigning UFC lightweight champion. Anyone can call time on their career, stop being tested in a month's time, and still accept fights. I was told after my last fight - which was on October 24 - that they would still test me within the next six months, no matter if you are retired or not. They will still visit and test you," explained Khabib, according to an RT Sports translation.

"The last time, they even came to my home in Dagestan, and I asked them why, and one of them said that no matter what - they would still test me for the next six months. I don't know all the details. I need to look it up on my contract," added Khabib.

Khabib: "I have no plans to continue fighting."



As clear as can be. Good on him. So, can we respect the man’s decision and leave him be? Bizarre to keep saying he’ll be back soon when he keeps reiterating this stance. pic.twitter.com/IufEYEFvAg — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 20, 2020

In addition to the explanation, Khabib stated that he has never faced a single issue with the USADA, even after dozens of tests throughout his fighting career:

"Anyway, it does not bother me at all. They have already tested me 46 or 47 times since 2015. And I have never had a single issue - I don't run on drugs, just petrol. So, I am fine with the USADA."

Khabib's decision to hang up his fighting gloves with a perfect record of 29-0 came after his father, Abdulmanap, died due to COVID-19-related complications. Khabib declared that he had promised his mother not to fight without his long-life coach by his side.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was dissatisfied with the hype over his meeting with Dana White

Unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC president Dana White met last January in Abu Dhabi to discuss a possible return to the Octagon for the Dagestani grappler.

The meeting was as publicized as the Fight Night events the promotion presented that week, which bothered Khabib. He told RT Sports:

"We meet every time I am there. It's just been hyped up too much recently, and I don't really like it... I don't want the media to know what we talk about. It's between us."