Khabib Nurmagomedov explains how he wants to help champions of his EFC earn UFC contracts

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently participated in a press conference in Moscow, Russia.

Khabib Nurmagomedov opened up on a myriad of topics during the press conference, one of them being his MMA promotion Eagle Fighting Championship aka EFC and how he plans on helping the champions in his organization.

Nurmagomedov revealed that he’d purchased Gorilla Fighting Championship (GFC), an MMA promotion in his native Dagestan, Russia. The MMA legend added that he has renamed the promotion as Eagle Fighting Championship (EFC).

The aforesaid news set the combat sports community abuzz ever since the announcement was made, primarily owing to the fact that fans and experts alike have high expectations from Nurmagomedov with regard to what he can do to further improve MMA competition in his native Dagestan.

The promotion’s new name has also received positive feedback, as it’s named after Khabib Nurmagomedov’s moniker ‘The Eagle’.

Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to help EFC champions earn UFC contracts

Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that the offer he had for UFC President Dana White is to have a deal signed between EFC and the UFC, whereby EFC fights will be broadcasted on UFC Fight Pass.

Khabib Nurmagomedov added that the deal between EFC and the UFC would be akin to Russian MMA promotion M-1 Global’s deal with the UFC, albeit a bit different. Nurmagomedov stated:

“I wanted to discuss the number of title defenses an EFC fighter needs to get into the UFC…When we sign fighters, we would like the organization to follow them into the UFC. For example, a guy signs for six fights. If he wins and defends his title a few times we’ll get him a UFC contract. Then, after he signs, we’ll handle his affairs.” (Quotes courtesy: MMA Junkie)

Khabib Nurmagomedov wants EFC to become one of the best MMA promotions in the world

Additionally, Khabib Nurmagomedov noted that it’s no secret that every fighter wants to compete in the UFC. Nurmagomedov added that while other promotions want their fighters to stay with them rather than letting the fighters sign with the UFC, he doesn’t want that.

Nurmagomedov emphasized that he intends to have the EFC act as a launchpad for fighters onto the world stage. The Eagle added that EFC would need no less than 10 years to become better than the UFC, so his organization doesn’t have those goals.

Furthermore, Nurmagomedov explained that a 23-year-old fighter can get in six or seven fights in EFC, win a title, defend it, and then sign with the UFC in about two years.

Nurmagomedov retired from MMA in October 2020 but many believe he could return to for one more fight in the UFC.

Nurmagomedov suggested that this plan would be a more realistic short-term goal for EFC rather than looking ahead 10-12 years in hopes of becoming the best MMA organization in the world.

Nurmagomedov noted, however, that he does want EFC to become one of the best MMA organizations in the world. He retired from MMA in October 2020 but many believe he could return to for one more fight in the UFC.