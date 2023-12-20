Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre's exemplary sportsmanship inspired Belal Muhammad to silence trash talkers inside the Octagon

Belal Muhammad recently shared his two cents on MMA fighters trash-talking their opponents to market their fights and pointed out how UFC Hall of Famers Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre never resorted to such antics.

It's no secret that Nurmagomedov and St-Pierre are widely considered among the greatest mixed martial artists ever. Apart from their impeccable performances inside the cage, the two former UFC champions were also known for setting an example for other fighters. They rarely spoke ill of their opponents and always kept their statements at press conferences or interviews respectful.

In a recent interview with Jim Norton and Matt Sera on UFC Unfiltered, Belal Muhammad heaped praise on Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre for teaching him to let his in-cage performances do the talking. He said:

"For me, I'm never going to fake anything. I'm not going to sit there and be out of character because, at the end of the day, my legacy and my family are the ones that truly matter to me... Like Colby [Covington], who has to go that low. Like, who raised this guy? This guy looks stupid. I have young kids looking up to me."

He continued:

"GSP never had to do that, he never had to do the trash-talking. Khabib never had to do the crazy trash-talking. They did it in the cage with dominant performances. That's what I'm doing with dominant performances."

Catch Belal Muhammad's comments below (20:57):

Jorge Masvidal picks Khabib Nurmagomedov in three-man team to fight alien invasion

Jorge Masvidal knows who he's picking to help him fight off an alien invasion. The former UFC star named Khabib Nurmagomedov and a former interim UFC champion in his three-man team to fight the extra-terrestrial invaders.

Earlier this year, Masvidal called it a career after Gilbert Burns handed the former BMF champion his fourth straight loss at UFC 287. Nevertheless, Masvidal remains a dominant personality in the MMA world, and many fans take his word as gospel when it comes to the sport.

In an interview with popular influencer Nina-Marie Daniele, Jorge Masvidal was asked a hypothetical question. He was asked to name three fighters to help him fight aliens. He replied:

"Just because he's one of the nastiest athletes I've ever met in my lifetime, and I've met them all, I'm going to say Yoel Romero... I'll be the striker of the group, you know. Just to switch it up, Khabib Nurmagomedov because he has that style... Dustin Poirier, because he's going to lay people out. Even if those aliens are good at standup, we're gonna f**k them up."

