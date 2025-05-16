Khabib Nurmagomedov gets emotional nod from Javier Mendez from when they began training in UAE

Coach Javier Mendez recalled former UFC lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov's arrival in the United Arab Emirates to train at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex.

In 2012, Nurmagomedov began training at American Kickboxing Academy, where he also met AKA head coach Mendez. 'The Eagle' retired from the UFC in 2020 and is currently a coach, assisting his relatives and teammates, including Islam Makhachev, Usman Nurmagomedov, and Umar Nurmagomedov.

Mendez continues to be a vital member of the squad, assisting the Dagestani fighters in their UFC endeavors.

The 54-year-old just posted a video of Nurmagomedov shadow boxing. In the caption, he recalled his pupil's initial arrival in the United Arab Emirates in 2019 and his training at NAS Sports Complex.

The AKA head coach posted:

"Back in Aug 2019 when @khabib_nurmagomedov first arrived in UAE 🇦🇪 and We started training @nas_sc and we met our Brother @aj6544 who welcomed us with the greatest hospitality and use of @faz3 beautiful gym for training camp that we still use till this Day❤️❤️"

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach, Javier Mendez's post below:

Former UFC champion blasts Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teammate

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teammate and longtime friend Islam Makhachev decided to vacate his UFC lightweight throne in pursuit of welterweight gold.

Meanwhile, former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, who vacated his throne to fight for lightweight gold and challenge champion Islam Makhachev, will now fight Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 for the vacant 155-pound strap.

'La Leyenda' wanted to fight Makhachev; however, for now, he will have to wait. Topuria recently took a dig at the Dagestani and his manager, accusing them that they ran away from the fight, although it was the fight to make. He said:

"You should thank me for not beating up his star up, and that today, that still has value and some credibility. It is thanks to me because it has been out of the back door. Because everybody knows it. It was the fight everyone wanted to see. I was willing to do it, had prepared me."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

