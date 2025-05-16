Usman Nurmagomedov to the UFC? Javier Mendez answers burning question after Islam Makhachev vacates lightweight title

Islam Makhachev's decision to vacate the UFC lightweight title came as a surprise given his statement that he would keep hold of the belt whilst moving to welterweight. His move up in weight has created an opening in the 155-pound division for someone to potentially replace him.

Makhachev's longtime coach Javier Mendez recently discussed the possibility of Usman Nurmagomedov, the PFL lightweight champion, joining the UFC. Mendez regards his student as the "second best lightweight in the world" behind Makhachev. The PFL 155-pound king has also been labeled by Mendez as the most talented fighter in their entire team. The 27-year old holds an undefeated record of 19-0-1 (1 No Contest).

The founder of American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) was recently interviewed by fellow coach Tim Welch, who trains Sean O'Malley. Welch asked Mendez if there were any talks about Nurmagomedov heading to the UFC, and he said this:

"No, Usman, he is with the PFL. No, there's no talks about it. They're taking really, really good care of him. But at the end of the day, when the contracts are up, the contracts are up. So whoever bids the highest, and the fighter wants to go, then that's where the fighter is gonna go. But at present time, he's got an obligation with PFL. They're taking great care of him. But I happen to think, and I've said it on many occasions, I think he's the second-best lightweight in the world."

Catch Islam Makhachev's coach discuss Usman Nurmagomedov below (51:05):

Islam Makhachev is still the lightweight champion according to Ali Abdelaziz

Islam Makhachev will move to welterweight to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for his 170-pound title later this year, as confirmed by UFC CEO Dana White. The Dagestani fighter has vacated the lightweight belt, but according to his manager Ali Abdelaziz, Makhachev still holds a claim to being the best lightweight in the world.

The now-former champion has desires of becoming a two-division UFC champion, and during a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Abdelaziz discussed his client's upcoming title clash with Della Maddalena.

He said:

"[Makhachev] will have the two belt on top of his shoulder because he's still the lightweight champion. Listen, you have two guys fighting like, when Khabib [Nurmagomedov] retired as a lightweight champion, you understand, as pound-for-pound number one king. Islam is the pound-for-pound number one king. He never lost his title, you understand?"

Catch Ali Abdelaziz's comments on Islam Makhachev below (3:00):

