Over the past weekend, Israel Adesanya successfully defended his UFC Middleweight Championship against Paulo Costa in UFC's return pay-per-view on Fight Island. The Last Stylebender certainly impressed the majority of the MMA world with his performance and Khabib Nurmagomedov also believes that Israel Adesanya is already a superstar.

During the recent UFC 254 virtual media day, Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked to share his opinion on fellow UFC Champion Israel Adesanya. The reigning UFC Lightweight Champion was questioned if he believes Adesanya is the next big superstar in the making

Nurmagomedov responded in the most professional way possible, as The Eagle claimed that Israel Adesanya is already a superstar and also acknowledged The Lsat Stylebender for being undefeated and besting some of the toughest fighters in the world.

"I think he already superstar, right now. He's very good. You know, like he undefeated, he beat a lot of tough guys."- said Khabib Nurmagomedov on the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion.

The 155-champion himself will take to the Octagon on October 24 for his next UFC outing. Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend the UFC Lightweight Championship against interim champion Justin Gaethje and the winner, as usual, will walk out as the reigning undisputed king at 155 pounds.

Adesanya, meanwhile, has cemented his place at the top of the 170-lb throne by ending Paulo Costa's unbeaten streak and has made it clear that for his next fight he's willing to face the winner of Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier, who will serve as the co-main event under Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC 254 main card.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's return to the Octagon

The Eagle was last seen in the cage almost a year ago when he put away then-interim champion Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 242. Coincidentally enough, Nurmagomedov's last fight was also in the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi and this time around, the reigning lightweight champion will look for a similar outcome as the last time.