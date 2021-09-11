Khabib Nurmagomedov is helping Shamil Zavurov prepare for the last fight of his MMA career

Khabib Nurmagomedov took to social media to reveal that he is helping Shamil Zavurov prepare for his swansong. Zavurov will fight for the last time on September 17 at Eagle Fighting Championship 40 against Nariman Abbaso. 'The Eagle' is the owner of the Russian MMA promotion.

In the tweet, Khabib Nurmagomedov mentioned that he has learned a lot from Zavurov while growing up. Now, it's time he returns the favor by helping him prepare for his last fight.

Мы все учились у @shamilzavurov долгие годы.

А теперь мы готовим его к последнему бою в его карьере, который пройдёт 17 сентября в Москве.@eaglefcmma https://t.co/DsCkYdhOoN — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) September 11, 2021

"We've all learned from @shamilzavurov for years. And now we are preparing him for the last fight in his career, which will be held on September 17 in Moscow. @eaglefcmma" wrote Khabib Nurmagomedov on Twitter.

Zavurov is currently on a five-fight win streak and has won 11 out of his last 121 fights. Khabib Nurmagomedov previously cornered Zavurov in his last fight against Ricardo Tirloni at EFC 37 back in June this year. In a recent interview with RT Sport, Nurmagomedov revealed he's supporting Zavurov and wants him to walk into the sunset with his hand raised in victory:

"So, Mamedov, Shamil, Shamil, because we were raised together. He [Shamil] is the man I was growing up with. He’s been in the sport for more than 20 years now. Even more. Almost 30 years. He’s been in this sport for his entire life. And anyway, age matters. I really want him to retire on a victorious note. And I don’t want him to lose.”

Watch the interview below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov faces criticism for questioning the role of ring girls in MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently faced criticism for his controversial comments about ring-girls and their role in the sport. According to 'The Eagle', ring girls are the most unnecessary people in MMA and they don't serve any purpose in the sport.

UFC analyst Laura Sanko, however, stood beside the undefeated fighter and defended his comments, saying it was his personal opinion and he's entitled to have one.

Laura sanko defends Khabib’s comments on ring girls 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/SOS0wWSwig — “LETS TALK NOW” (@Lets_talk_now_) September 10, 2021

