"His body is built for it" - Khabib Nurmagomedov highlights dangerous aspects of Charles Oliveira's style that Islam Makhachev needs to lookout for

Khabib Nurmagomedov is aware of the threats that Charles Oliveira will pose to his teammate Islam Makhachev in their upcoming lightweight title clash at UFC 280.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Eagle' analyzed Oliveira as an opponent for Makhachev and acknowledged his dangerous guillotine. Nurmagomedov believes that Makhchev will need to watch out for those submission attacks as the Brazilian specializes in them.

The former UFC lightweight kingpin also praised 'do Bronx' for his evolving stand-up and the experience he has garnered in recent years. Here's what Khabib Nurmagomedov said [translated]:

"We studied him closely, and we continue to study him. He's got a very good quality guillotine. You have to watch out for that - his body is built for it. As for his standup, really good knees and kicks... Teeps to the body and head."

He added:

"I wouldn't say he's strong but he's gained a lot of experience and confidence in the last few years. We are definitely not looking past him but we're confident we'll get through him."

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov discuss Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov has often referred to Islam Makhachev as the heir to the UFC lightweight throne. The younger Dagestani will have the opportunity to make that a reality when he gets his first crack at the 155-pound gold in October.

However, Oliveira will pose the toughest challenge of Makhachev's UFC career. The Brazilian will be determined to reclaim the lightweight crown after losing it to the scales ahead of his fight against Justin Gaethje in May.

Charles Oliveira eyes first round finish of Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

Islam Makhachev has been quite vocal about his desire to take the fight to the ground and finish his opponent there. While the Brazilian welcomes a grappling battle with the Dagestani, he also plans to stop his opponent inside round one.

During a recent interview with Ag. Fight, 'do Bronx' discussed Makhachev's gameplan going into their vacant lightweight title bout. Oliveira also stated that he's more about what he can bring to the fight than his opponent. The 32-year-old expressed confidence in his ever-evolving striking combined with his jiu-jitsu prowess.

"He'll try to take me down and nullify my legs. He won't come dying to submit me, but rather to wear me out. But man, like I said, I'm not worried about what Makhachev can bring. I'm worried about what Charles can take there. You can be sure it won't go past the first round." [h/t Brazilian MMA Legends]

Oliveira added:

"So the team is setting up my strategy, I'll be moving forward all the time as I said. I have firepower in my hands. If you look at my latest opponents, that's what they're talking about. The firepower in my hands. And my jiu-jitsu you know very well." [h/t Brazilian MMA Legends]

Catch Charles Oliveira's full interaction with Ag. Fight below:

Both Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira have looked unstoppable in their recent trips to the octagon. The much-anticipated title fight promises to be a thrilling affair as both fighters are elite grapplers.

