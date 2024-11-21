`Khabib Nurmagomedov hints at gathering crew for Usman Nurmagomedov's fight against Paul Hughes

One of Khabib Nurmagomedov's latest Instagram stories saw him tease a potential gathering of fighters and combat sports minds to help Usman Nurmagomedov prepare for his Bellator lightweight title defense against Paul Hughes. It was a subtle and quiet move from 'The Eagle'.

He shared a clip from popular historical epic 'Gladiator' and tagged countless names, including the aforementioned Bellator lightweight champion. While he didn't outright state that he is gathering them all in preparation for his cousin's title defense on Jan. 25, 2025, it was heavily implied.

A screenshot of Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram story

Ever since retiring from active fighting, Nurmagomedov has settled into the role of a coach. As it turns out, he wasn't just a brilliant fighter whose skill and effectiveness enabled him to retire undefeated, he's also similarly great as a coach, guiding many of his pupils to success.

Under his guidance, Belal Muhammad scored his first and only finish in years, TKO'ing Sean Brady back at UFC 280. Moreover, he famously walked Islam Makhachev through the fight-ending kimura that led to Dan Hooker's submission during Makhachev's contender days.

While he eventually lost as a coach, he became synonymous with success, with Muhammad even taking the time to praise how well Nurmagomedov prepares his pupils.

Now, his cousin is gearing up to face Hughes, a highly regarded fighter who recently bested the hyper-skilled A.J. McKee a month ago.

Hughes presents an interesting challenge, especially given his past reign as the Cage Warriors featherweight champion. He will hope to replicate that success at lightweight in under the PFL banner, but not if Usman has something to say about it.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was in Islam Makhachev's corner for the reigning champ's win over Dustin Poirier

The last time that Islam Makhachev stepped inside the octagon, he had Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner. The reigning UFC lightweight champion faced Dustin Poirier in one of the most exciting fights on the UFC 302 main card.

Expand Tweet

Makhachev won with a slick brabo choke in round five, forcing a tap from Poirier.

Nurmagomedov was present throughout the bout, even yelling at Makhachev in-between rounds for apparent lapses in defense. Ultimately, however, their team emerged from the event with an important victory.

