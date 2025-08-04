Khabib Nurmagomedov hopes for arch-rival's redemption, Merab Dvalishvili's dangerous stunt, Conor McGregor's UFC White House dream: MMA News Roundup

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! Khabib Nurmagomedov’s long-standing rivalry with Conor McGregor has taken a surprising turn. Meanwhile, Merab Dvalishvili performs a dangerous stunt, and McGregor reveals his UFC White House dream. Let's break them all down:Khabib Nurmagomedov hopes Conor McGregor finds a better pathKhabib Nurmagomedov’s rivalry with Conor McGregor once defined the UFC’s most glorious era. However, 'The Eagle' seems to have softened his stance on the rivalry.Speaking in New York, the former UFC lightweight champion said he hopes McGregor can still change his life for the better. It is a striking shift from the intense animosity that followed their 2018 title fight, where Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor and then leapt over the cage in one of the most volatile post-fight scenes in UFC history.During a speaking engagement on Saturday in New York, Nurmagomedov said:&quot;This is punishment, [but] the most beautiful part of this is Allah always give the chance to come back. I think he has a chance. He has to change how he is living. Why am I talking about this? If he's going to change, he can change with him so many other lives, too. That's why I wish him to change himself. If he's not going to change, it will be punishment all his life.&quot;Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below:Merab Dvalishvili pulls off a wild stuntMerab Dvalishvili’s appetite for risk continues to concern some fans. Known for pushing his limits outside the cage, the Georgian recently appeared in another eyebrow-raising video, this time placing his hand inside a tiger’s mouth during a photo op.The act, posted to his social media accounts, shows Dvalishvili smiling as the tiger calmly accepts the intrusion. While meant to be playful, the clip drew attention for all the wrong reasons.Check out the video below:This follows a pattern of behavior that has already raised flags. Dvalishvili has previously jumped into freezing lakes and sprinted down icy hills in training clips. Before UFC 306, he posted footage showing visible injuries, frustrating UFC officials ahead of a high-stakes matchup with Sean O’Malley.Conor McGregor outlines presidential ambitions and targets White House UFC eventConor McGregor has announced his plan to run for President of Ireland and claims he will be in office by mid-2026. In a lengthy post on X, McGregor linked his political ambitions with the possibility of a UFC event at the White House.The statement laid out a firm nationalist agenda, promising to exit the EU migration pact, enhance border control, and prioritize Irish citizens. McGregor took to X and wrote:&quot;I pray I am in as Ireland's President by the time of the fight in the White House. How iconic it will be. A leader that puts his money where his mouth is. I would be in term well over half a year by the time of this White House card. By that time, we would have Ireland in to a new government, serving the Irish public as its number 1 priority. A complete end to the human trafficking scam and its bypassing of our planning laws.&quot;He added:&quot;We would have Ireland OPTED OUT of the EU migration pact. Border parameters upgraded and fully secured all across the country. The stop and hunt will be well underway for those who entered our country illegally. For those who pose a threat to our people. And for those who leech off the state with no intent to support themselves. Imported criminals will be gone. Imported dangers will be gone. Imported free loaders will be gone.&quot;Check out Conor McGregor's X post below: