Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev's manager praises Alex Pereira's team after UFC 313 loss to Magomed Ankalaev: "They are all a class act"

Ali Abdelaziz, the manager of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, congratulated his client, Magomed Ankalaev, and praised Alex Pereira's team.

At UFC 313, Ankalaev secured the biggest win of his fighting career, a unanimous decision against Pereira, to become the light heavyweight world champion.

Ankalaev endured a long road to his title shot, establishing a twelve-fight unbeaten streak, including eleven wins and a draw against Jan Blachowicz.

Following his life-changing performance, Ankalaev's manager, Abdelaziz, posted this message on X:

"Sometime you are the hammer and sometimes you are the nail. Congratulations @AnkalaevM Alex is a real fighter, honestly he has one of the best team in the world. Plino, Glover and his Management they are all a class act."

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's comments below:

Ankalaev defeated Pereira via scorecards of 49-46 and 48-27 x2.

Ankalaev received slight backlash from a portion of the MMA community, as some fans claimed he either didn't deserve the win or wasn't entertaining.

Magomed Ankalaev seems to take a verbal shot at Jiri Prochazka on social media

Alex Pereira has a strong argument for deserving a rematch against Magomed Ankalaev. Another contender in the light heavyweight title picture is former champion Jiri Prochazka, who reacted to the UFC 313 main event by saying this on Twitter:

"Congrats to @AnkalaevM, beautiful pressure. Most of people dont like it, but you won the title for now. @AlexPereiraUFC, last dance ? //\\"

It should be noted that Ankalaev has been accused of his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, running his X account. Ankalaev allegedly responded to Prochazka by saying:

"I think you are a fraud and so many guys deserve it more than you you need to go win some fights"

Prochazka failed to regain the UFC light heavyweight world title due to a second-round knockout loss against Alex Pereira in June 2024.

Prochazka has since bounced back with a third-round TKO win against Jamahal Hill, making him a top candidate for a 205-pound title shot.

Another light heavyweight top contender matchup to keep an eye on is Jan Blachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg, which goes down in the UFC London co-main event on March 22.

