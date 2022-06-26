I want to watch 5 more rounds - Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and other UFC fighters left spell-bound over Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

As advertised, the main event battle between Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot turned out to be an absolute thriller. The event took place on Saturday, June 25, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
It was a competitive affair, with both men finding success at various points in the fight. Ultimately, though, Gamrot convinced all three judges that he deserved to have his hand raised after five rounds. Sal D’Amato, Chris Lee, and Ron McCarthy were all on the same page, scoring the bout 48-47 in favor of the Polish fighter.
Despite the lack of name recognition, Saturday night's main event delivered some hard-hitting action. Here's how the pros reacted to the results of UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot:
It's safe to say that Khabib Nurmagomedov can't get enough of the action. The former undefeated lightweight champ hopped on Twitter to chime in with his thoughts.
Meanwhile, lightweight contender Islam Makhachev congratulated Gamrot on his performance. The rising star also tried to console Tsarukyan with a reaffirming message.
Lightweight star Dustin Poirier was pleased with the night's results. 'The Diamond' took to Twitter to congratulate his American Top Team teammates Gamrot and Thiago Moises, who were both victorious in their fights.
Former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz extended his regards to his fellow Pole. Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad pointed out that Tsarukyan is still a future champion in his books.
Top 155-pound contender Beneil Dariush called the fight "inspiring." Meanwhile, Derek Brunson, Urijah Faber, and Cody Garbrandt only had great things to say about the main event clash.
Michael Chiesa said the fight reminded him of Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw. Xtreme Couture coach Erik Nicksick said he doesn't envy the judges, while up-and-comer Muhammad Mokaev gave Gamrot a shoutout.
Mateusz Gamrot calls out Justin Gaethje after UFC Fight Night win
Mateusz Gamrot made it clear that he wants a top-ranked lightweight as his next opponent. During his post-fight interview, 'Gamer' revealed that he has his sights set on former two-time title challenger Justin Gaethje.
"I am ready for f***ing every single guy in the division," declared Gamrort. "In the future, I will be a champion for sure. I want to fight with Justin Gaethje. Justin Gaethje’s the most brutal guy in the division. I want to fight next with him."
Gaethje is coming off a failed title bid against Charles Oliveira in his most recent outing. 'The Highlight' hasn't responded to the call-out as of this writing.
Watch Mateusz Gamrot's interview below: