I want to watch 5 more rounds - Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and other UFC fighters left spell-bound over Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

As advertised, the main event battle between Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot turned out to be an absolute thriller. The event took place on Saturday, June 25, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It was a competitive affair, with both men finding success at various points in the fight. Ultimately, though, Gamrot convinced all three judges that he deserved to have his hand raised after five rounds. Sal D’Amato, Chris Lee, and Ron McCarthy were all on the same page, scoring the bout 48-47 in favor of the Polish fighter.

Despite the lack of name recognition, Saturday night's main event delivered some hard-hitting action. Here's how the pros reacted to the results of UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot:

It's safe to say that Khabib Nurmagomedov can't get enough of the action. The former undefeated lightweight champ hopped on Twitter to chime in with his thoughts.

khabib nurmagomedov @TeamKhabib

What a great fight, wow

Great matchmaking I want watch 5 more rounds.What a great fight, wowGreat matchmaking @seanshelby I want watch 5 more rounds.What a great fight, wow👏Great matchmaking @seanshelby

Meanwhile, lightweight contender Islam Makhachev congratulated Gamrot on his performance. The rising star also tried to console Tsarukyan with a reaffirming message.

Makhachev Islam @MAKHACHEVMMA

Keep your head up Arman, big future is still there 🏼 #ufcvegas57 That was a high level MMA. Congrats Gamrot great performance.Keep your head up Arman, big future is still there That was a high level MMA. Congrats Gamrot great performance. Keep your head up Arman, big future is still there👊🏼 #ufcvegas57

Lightweight star Dustin Poirier was pleased with the night's results. 'The Diamond' took to Twitter to congratulate his American Top Team teammates Gamrot and Thiago Moises, who were both victorious in their fights.

The Diamond @DustinPoirier Congratulations Thiago and Gamrot!!!!



My brothers! Hard work pays off ⚔️ Congratulations Thiago and Gamrot!!!!My brothers! Hard work pays off ⚔️

Former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Jan Blachowicz extended his regards to his fellow Pole. Meanwhile, Belal Muhammad pointed out that Tsarukyan is still a future champion in his books.

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 both left it all in there arman is still gonna be champ one day both left it all in there arman is still gonna be champ one day 👏👏👏both left it all in there arman is still gonna be champ one day

Top 155-pound contender Beneil Dariush called the fight "inspiring." Meanwhile, Derek Brunson, Urijah Faber, and Cody Garbrandt only had great things to say about the main event clash.

Beneil Dariush @beneildariush Incredible fight! These guys are inspiring. Incredible fight! These guys are inspiring.

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson Very good fight in the main event . I didn’t know either of these guys before the fight . I know both now . Well done gentlemen . Prob a split ! #UFCVegas57 Very good fight in the main event . I didn’t know either of these guys before the fight . I know both now . Well done gentlemen . Prob a split ! #UFCVegas57

Urijah Faber @UrijahFaber This main event is some high level s*!$t @ufc scramble mania This main event is some high level s*!$t @ufc scramble mania

Cody Garbrandt @Cody_Nolove Great technical fight !! Great technical fight !!

Michael Chiesa said the fight reminded him of Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw. Xtreme Couture coach Erik Nicksick said he doesn't envy the judges, while up-and-comer Muhammad Mokaev gave Gamrot a shoutout.

Michael Chiesa @MikeMav22



Control > Everything.



#UFCVegas57 This fight was a repeat of Sandhagen vs Dillashaw.Control > Everything. This fight was a repeat of Sandhagen vs Dillashaw. Control > Everything.#UFCVegas57

Michael Chiesa @MikeMav22 I can’t wait to see these two fight again. They will 100% fight again. #UFCVegas57 I can’t wait to see these two fight again. They will 100% fight again. #UFCVegas57

Muhammad Mokaev @muhammadmokaev

Gamrot is my neighbour at the dorm wish him only the best I amazing fight Gamrot vs TsarukyanGamrot is my neighbour at the dorm @AmericanTopTeam top man, always had amazing energy at the kitchenwish him only the best I amazing fight Gamrot vs TsarukyanGamrot is my neighbour at the dorm @AmericanTopTeam top man, always had amazing energy at the kitchen 😁💪 wish him only the best

Mateusz Gamrot calls out Justin Gaethje after UFC Fight Night win

Mateusz Gamrot made it clear that he wants a top-ranked lightweight as his next opponent. During his post-fight interview, 'Gamer' revealed that he has his sights set on former two-time title challenger Justin Gaethje.

"I am ready for f***ing every single guy in the division," declared Gamrort. "In the future, I will be a champion for sure. I want to fight with Justin Gaethje. Justin Gaethje’s the most brutal guy in the division. I want to fight next with him."

Gaethje is coming off a failed title bid against Charles Oliveira in his most recent outing. 'The Highlight' hasn't responded to the call-out as of this writing.

Watch Mateusz Gamrot's interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far