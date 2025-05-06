  • home icon
  Khabib Nurmagomedov labeled the GOAT as UFC Hall of Famer makes pick for 2v2 fight: "He's my brother"

Khabib Nurmagomedov labeled the GOAT as UFC Hall of Famer makes pick for 2v2 fight: "He's my brother"

By Proma Chatterjee
Modified May 06, 2025 20:08 GMT
UFC 280: Open Workouts - Source: Getty
Khabib Nurmagomedov named greatest of all time by UFC Hall of Famer. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Khabib Nurmagomedov is still well-respected across the MMA landscape even after retirement. In a recent ESPN MMA feature, Daniel Cormier said that he would always prefer Nurmagomedov on his side in a hypothetical two-on-two fight.

Cormier's choice of picking the Dagestani was somewhat inevitable as the camaraderie between the two has been rooted for years. In the early days of their friendship, Cormier and Nurmagomedov were just two wrestlers at American Kickboxing Academy. Over time, the shared grind evolved into a deep, enduring friendship—one built on mutual respect, loyalty, and a bond that remains unshaken.

ESPN reached out to 'DC,' asking:

"Hey 'DC,' quick question for you...Which UFC fighter would you want as your partner in a 2v2 fight and why?"
Cormier responded:

"Khabib, He's the best fighter and he could handle his business. Also he's my brother, so I never have to worry about anything."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov fought Justin Gaethje with a broken foot

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best lightweight fighters in the history of MMA. Javier Mendez, the coach of the Dagestani, recently appeared on The Overdogs Podcast with Mike Perry, and shared a story about Nurmagomedov's fight camp ahead of UFC 254, when he was preparing for a showdown against Justin Gaethje.

Reportedly, 'The Eagle' had a broken foot but that did not stop him from beating "up everybody."

Mendez said:

"He was killing these guys, I'm telling you. His last fight with Gaethje, he was beating up everybody with a broken foot and all. He was beating up everybody in stand-up at the gym. All the killers, one by one he'd destroy them all in stand-up. All of them... He was that good. And people don't realize that, because they think the image of him back then."
Check out Javier Mendez's comments about Khabib Nurmagomedov below:

