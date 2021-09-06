"I hope there was no knife" - Khabib Nurmagomedov laughs off notion that the individual in viral video was an armed attacker

A recent video saw a hobbling Khabib Nurmagomedov scurrying away in the midst of a crowd of security personnel and his entourage. The reason behind the clip blowing up was the belief that it showed an alleged attack on 'The Eagle' by a Russian individual. Recent developments, however, suggest that the report was false.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, in a recent interview with RT Sport, offered his insight into the knife-brandishing attacker fiasco. He declared that the alleged attacker was just a regular fan. Khabib added that the individual had lost his footing in the heat of the moment while chasing the UFC legend.

When probed about the narrative of the man being an attacker wielding a knife, Khabib Nurmagomedov, with a smirk on his face, said:

"Not at all, at least I hope not. It was just a fan who wasn’t let in. He saw me leaving and ran up to me. He tripped but I didn’t see it. He was behind me. I hope there was no knife. Things like that happen, everything’s OK.”

Catch the video of the incident below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov took a picture with his purported attacker

Khabib went on to offer fans and well-wishers some further solace. The former UFC lightweight kingpin went on to explain that the fan was simply hoping to get a photo.

"He wanted a photo but he tripped. We took a photo [in the end],” quipped Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In the wake of the drama, fans expressed a tremendous amount of concern regarding the limp that Khabib Nurmagomedov exhibited. However, the Dagestani eased their tensions by revealing that he'd suffered an injury during a routine wrestling session with teammate Zubaira Tukhugov.

Watch the entire RT Sports interview with Khabib Nurmagomedov right here:

While the fan may have walked away from this encounter with his desired photograph, this was nothing more than a poor stab at meeting their hero. Thankfully, the initial story about the incident proved to be untrue.

Khabib Nurmagomedov: "Send me location!"

Us: Right here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard