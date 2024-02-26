Khabib Nurmagomedov leaves fans stunned with impressive grappling session 3.5 years after retirement - "Still the beast"

Despite retiring over three years ago, Khabib Nurmagomedov continues to showcase his grappling prowess, leaving fans in awe.

A recent clip uploaded by Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov, Khabib's cousin, features them grappling. Despite the 3.5-year hiatus, the UFC Hall-of-Famer's skills remain remarkably sharp, effortlessly fending off Usman's takedown attempts.

Usman captioned the video:

"This is always hard. Learning is supposed to be hard. Only through hard work, diligence and discipline"

Fans, evidently impressed, flooded the comments section with remarks like:

"Ohhhh 😂😂😂😂😂 Khabib is still the beast 🔥🔥🔥"

"Habib is killing it like crazy. He doesn't care about catfish, but the opponents cried after the first round. 👏👏"

Khabib's coach, Javier Mendez, further emphasized the dedication behind Khabib's continued training:

"This why you remain a champion. Big brother help 🦅🦅🦅"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans' react to Khabib Nurmagomedov's recent grappling video

Dana White shares story of Khabib Nurmagomedov receiving gift worth millions from Vladimir Putin

In a recent revelation, Dana White shared an untold story involving Khabib Nurmagomedov following his historic victory over Conor McGregor.

The rivalry between the two MMA stars reached its zenith during their lightweight title clash at UFC 229 in October 2018, characterized by intense personal animosity and a highly charged buildup. Following 'The Eagle's victory over McGregor, which garnered a record-breaking 2.4 million pay-per-view buys, the Russian fighter's global stature soared.

Reflecting on Nurmagomedov's post-fight journey, White recounted on the Games With Names that Russian leader Vladimir Putin promptly gifted 'The Eagle' and his father $20 million worth of property in Russia:

"After he beat Conor McGregor, he went on this tour of all the Muslim countries. He's going into Turkey, he's going into Saudi Arabia, he's going into Abu Dhabi, he's going into Dubai and they're raining on him. He didn't even make it back to his dressing room, and Putin was on the phone. Putin gave him and his father $20 million worth of property in Russia."

Check out Dana White's revelation in the clip below:

