Khabib Nurmagomedov may be jeopardizing Islam Makhachev's UFC plans, theorizes former UFC rival

UFC lightweight Renato Moicano recently opened up about Islam Makhachev's future. The Brazilian fighter speculated that Khabib Nurmagomedov is obstructing the reigning champion's desire to move up to welterweight to fight Belal Muhammad.

Makhachev has made it clear that he eventually intends to capture the welterweight championship belt as well. However, since Muhammad is the reigning champion at 170 pounds, a fight between the two is unlikely, considering the fact that they are friends and have trained together.

In the recent installment of the Show Me The Money podcast, co-hosted by Gilbert Burns, Moicano, who fought Makhachev earlier this year, had this to say about Nurmagomedov supposedly gate-keeping the champion's aspirations.

"I think he [Makhachev] wants to go up. But, he cannot fight Belal Muhammad. I don't know the reasons. I think he wants, but Khabib doesn't want him to fight. Because, they are like brothers. But, I don't know. I think Islam is just waiting to see if Belal loses to Jack Della Maddalena."

Check out Renato Moicano's comments below:

Muhammad is currently slated to take on Jack Della Maddalena in his first title defense at UFC 315. Meanwhile, Makhachev is without an opponent for his fifth lightweight title defense, with Ilia Topuria, Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Arman Tsarukyan all in the mix.

Islam Makhachev responds to potentially fighting Ilia Topuria

Former UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria vacated his belt to move up to the lightweight division. He expressed interest in fighting Islam Makhachev for the 155-pound title, but was turned down by the Dagestani.

Having already taken on Alexander Volkanovski twice while the Aussie for the featherweight champion, Makhachev doesn't want to fight another 145-pounder. He said:

"I'm tired to give chance to small guys. I need my second belt. He's a good fighter. He's a good skills fighter. But, I don't want to give him chance. I need second one. That fight's for what? For me, its nothing. Just his name. I don't need his name, I need the belt."

Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below:

