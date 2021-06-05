Khabib Nurmagomedov passes on the mantra of success to namesake and fellow undefeated fighter, Khabib Nabiev

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has passed on the mantra of success to his namesake and 'brother' Khabib Nabiev. Nabiev is a student of Khabib's father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. He is currently competing in the Eagle Fighting Championship owned by the undefeated Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nabiev made his professional debut at the GFC22 last December and registered a dominant win in less than a minute. He recently fought and defeated Maxim Korotitsky in the second round of their fight at EFC 36 on May 29 this year. Nabiev is currently undefeated with a 4-0 record in professional MMA.

In his latest post on Instagram, Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a picture with Nabiev saying that he tells the latter along with the rest of his 'brothers' that success can only be achieved through constant hard work.

No amount of money can convince Khabib Nurmagomedov to return to the octagon

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz recently claimed the undefeated Russian was offered $100 million to fight Floyd Mayweather. Despite being offered a whopping sum of money to return to combat sports, Nurmagomedov remained firm on his decision to stay retired.

Abdelaziz revealed that Nurmagomedov declined the offer to fight Floyd Mayweather because, following the death of his father last year, Khabib promised his mother he wouldn't fight again:

“You can ask everybody. Khabib said, ‘No, I’m retired. I told my mother I’m retired. I’m going to keep my word to my mother. If my mother told me to fight again, maybe I will. But right now, she told me not to fight.’”

During a recent interview with RT Sports, Nurmagomedov confirmed that the sum offered wasn't exactly $100 million and that he rejected the offer anyway. Khabib Nurmagomedov also admitted that the opportunity was 'enticing' nonetheless:

“The enticement is always there. There were such discussions with Saudi Arabia. They wanted me to fight there. I don’t know about $100 million. That was not the exact amount but about that.”

Khabib confirms $100 million offer from Saudi Arabia to fight Floyd Mayweather. He said, ‘No, I’m retired. I told my mother I’m retired. I’m going to keep my word to my mother. If my mother told me to fight again, maybe I will. But right now, she told me not to fight.’ pic.twitter.com/Tn5kBdC6WX — Abdallah U (@Abdallahtwo) June 4, 2021

