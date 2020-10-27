Khabib Nurmagomedov has proclaimed himself as the new #1 UFC pound for pound fighter, ahead of former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones who still holds the top spot in the official rankings.

Following his emphatic victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement and said that he wants to be named as the top pound for pound fighter in the official UFC Rankings. Now the undefeated champ has taken to Instagram to post rankings that show him at the top spot ahead of Jon Jones. Dana White recently stated that he believes Khabib should be #1 on the list.

However, the change is not reflected on the UFC's official website yet.

Check out what the Russian fighter posted on Instagram below.

It was work of my life, I never got anything easy, and nothing was given to me because I’m nice guy. Hard work, hope for Allah and patience, this three ingredient helps me to get successful, and of course, control and advises from my Father, who invested in me a lot of time and work.

A look at Khabib Nurmagomedov's glorious career

Khabib Nurmagomedov finished his career with a perfect 29-0 record. The Dagestan native has picked up 13 wins inside the Octagon, with his most notable wins coming against the likes of Edson Barboza, Al Iaquinta, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and of course, his most recent opponent, Justin Gaethje.

Throughout the duration of his incredible career, the champ had just dropped a solitary round to arch-rival Conor McGregor at UFC 229. The win against the Irishman is what propelled Khabib Nurmagomedov to superstar status and he hasn't looked back since, going on to successfully defend his title a couple more times against two world-class fighters.

Following Khabib's retirement, the UFC lightweight division is now wide open and in need of a new champ. Rumors suggest that the proposed January duel between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will have the vacant 155lbs gold on the line.