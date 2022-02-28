"He gave me very hard time" - Khabib Nurmagomedov recalls a fascinating story involving his father

Khabib Nurmagomedov has sat down and shared a captivating story about his father, the late Abdulmanap. The former UFC champion opened up about why his father was strict when a young Nurmagomedov would have difficult days learning the Quran.

Just like everyone who was lucky enough to spend time with him, the former UFC lightweight champion was greatly influenced by Abdulmanap’s beliefs and values.

In a recent interview with the Miftaah Institute, Khabib shared a heartwarming story involving himself and his father, saying:

"I remember when I was a kid. I was training, I was going to the school to study, and I was study Quran, you know. And, the only one way my father would give me a very hard time [is] when I have bad days with my teacher in Quran."

The 33-year-old then recalls questioning why that was the case, with his father's answer being extremely fascinating.

"Why you never give me hard time when I train bad or I miss training?... But, when I go to the Quran, if I have bad days, he give me very hard times. And I ask him, and my father told me 'We living on this life, not to become good athletes, not to become good teachers or something, we living this life to become good Muslim.'"

Abdulmanap was a man of class and principle. His legacy will live on and 'The Eagle' is one of the many people who have benefited from his parents' morals.

Watch 'The Eagle' tell a gripping story about his younger self and his father below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov's legacy in the UFC

It's arguable whether Khabib Nurmagomedov should be involved in the greatest mixed martial artist of all time talk. However, he is for certain the best lightweight to ever grace the octagon.

He left the sport with a perfect 29-0 record and showed the entire world that a sambo-heavy style is a great foundation for MMA. While there have been many sambo practitioners before him, nobody has done it quite like 'The Eagle'.

Not only has the man been a symbol for Russian fighters, Khabib Nurmagomedov has also continued his father's legacy. 'The Eagle' has now become a dedicated and hard-working coach for the next generation.

His biggest prospect, Islam Makhachev, is on the rise. Makhachev hopes to capture the UFC lightweight title with Khabib Nurmagomedov by his side.

Makhachev is currently on a 10-fight winning run. The 30-year-old is expected to fight for the title in his next outing.

