Khabib Nurmagomedov recreates iconic moment from 'The Dagestan Chronicles' as he swims against the current in a river

Khabib Nurmagomedov recreated his iconic swimming against the river moment in 'The Dagestan Chronicles' in a recently released footage on his Instagram.

After his UFC 242 win against Dustin Poirier, 'The Eagle' was seen swimming upstream in the Sulak river in Dagestan, Russia. The river flows through the Kizilyurt region in Dagestan and falls into the Caspian sea.

The former UFC lightweight champion did the same again as he posted a video on his social media profile with the caption:

"It doesn't take much to be happy👌".

Nurmagomedov has always been known for his crazy training procedures. He trains to failure and in ways that might leave normal people baffled.

He used to wrestle bears as a child and honed his wrestling skills with that method. His recent video of him swimming against the current of an ice cold river is yet another addition to that list.

Khabib Nurmagomedov will be remebered as the greatest lightweight in UFC history

Khabib Nurmagomedov had a legendary run in the UFC. He had been absolutely superb throughout the course of his career. Not only did the Russian fighter go undefeated in the organization, his dominance inside the octagon was unprecedented.

Despite fighting world-class competition throughout his career, he lost his first round as a UFC fighter as late as during his UFC 229 mega clash against Conor McGregor.

'The Eagle' bettered some of the best fighters in UFC history inside the octagon. Edson Barboza, Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje are his most notable UFC wins.

Nurmagomedov became the UFC lightweight champion in UFC 223 when he defeated Al Iaquinta via decision. His first title defense came via a fourth-round submission win against McGregor.

Nurmagomedov earned two more submission finishes against Poirier and Gaethje before eventually retiring from the sport with an unblemished record.

He is considered one of the best grapplers in the history of the UFC. Nurmagomedov almost never failed to outclass his opponents with his immense strength and near-perfect technique.

Watch all the finishes of Khabib Nurmagomedov:

The Russian recently got inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame Class of 2022 for his legendary career. He is undoubtedly the best lightweight fighter in the organization's history. It will be a hard task for any fighter to equal what he did in the UFC.

