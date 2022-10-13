"A person can change in a year"- UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov reflects on all the changes in himself and his team in the past year

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently took some time to reflect on the past year.

'The Eagle' retired at UFC 254 in 2020 with a perfect record of 29-0. Since then, the UFC Hall of Famer has remained active as both a coach/mentor and the owner of Eagle Fighting Championship.

Watch Khabib retire after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254:

A lot has happened in the past year, and Nurmagomedov did an interview on the UFC’s YouTube channel to reflect. During the interview, the Russian MMA legend said:

"There have been lots of changes. A person can change in a year. His worldviews, opinions. He can mature if his head is on his shoulders. Our team made a lot of progress. Islam [Makhachev] has been doing great. So has Umar [Nurmagomedov] and Usman [Nurmagomedov]. There have been many changes this past year, but in the right direction, Alhamdulillah."

Nurmagomedov’s role as a coach has kept him in the mainstream spotlight. It seems like anything ‘The Eagle' touches turns to gold. This could include two of his three prodigies potentially becoming world champions in 2022.

Watch the exclusive UFC interview with Khabib Nurmagomedov below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov could be training two world champions by the end of 2022

Khabib Nurmagomedov helps train fighters across all promotions. The three most essential prodigies of ‘The Eagle’ are Islam Makhachev, Usman Nurmagomedov, and Umar Nurmagomedov. Two are preparing for title fights where they are the betting favorite.

Makhachev is a longtime friend and training partner of the UFC Hall of Famer. The 31-year-old has won ten straight UFC fights leading up to his lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280.

Usman is the younger cousin of Khabib, who fights for Bellator. He has won all four fights with Bellator with three inside the distance. He is now scheduled to fight Patricky Pitbull for the lightweight title on November 18.

Umar is another cousin of ‘The Eagle,’ and he’s 3-0 in the UFC bantamweight division. The UFC Hall of Famer has retired from competition, but his takeover of the MMA world has just begun.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's chemistry coaching Islam Makhachev below:

