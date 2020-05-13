Khabib Nurmagomedov is unlikely to show mercy both in and out of the Octagon

This past weekend's UFC 249 pay-per-view saw the crowning of a brand new interim UFC Lightweight Champion in the form of Justin Gaethje. 'The Highlight' arguably showcased the best performance of his career and bested the mighty Tony Ferguson, ending the latter's 12 fight winning streak in the process, as well.

While the entire MMA world was impressed with Gaethje's performance, one man took to social media and decided to put the new interim Lightweight Champion on notice, that man being 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor.

Well, not only did McGregor target Gaethje via his recent Twitter rant but he also took shots at his arch-rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov. The reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, however, has responded to the Irishman and called him an "absolute embarrassment".

Khabib Nurmagomedov reminds Conor McGregor of his loss from UFC 249

At UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov was triumphant over former UFC 'champ-champ' Conor McGregor, in what was arguably the most promoted fight in UFC history. Prior to Nurmagomedov's title win at UFC 223, his rivalry with the Irishman took a wild turn following the latter's infamous bus attack from 2018 in New York City.

Much to his credit, however, McGregor did make quite the comeback in early January. Upon his return, he decimated Octagon veteran Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 and that too within the first 40 seconds of the fight.

From what it seemed like, 'The Notorious One' had his sights set on the UFC Welterweight Division. But in the aftermath of Justin Gaethje's win on Saturday evening, McGregor put both the 155-division title holders on notice.

In response to McGregor, Nurmagomedov took to Twitter and reminded the former of his loss from UFC 229 by posting the following image:

Yes, we remember you, you was so nice that night, be same, don’t be fake. pic.twitter.com/SOcLb5jjKX — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 11, 2020

'The Eagle' further continued mocking McGregor by referencing the Irishman's own tweet:

What could we expect from the UFC's Lightweight Division?

The UFC's Lightweight Division is stacked with some of the finest talents right now, starting from the likes of Dan Hooker to division kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov, the 155-pound division is filled with some absolute hard-hitters.

With the crowning of a new interim champion in the form of Justin Gaethje, 'The Highlight' is now expected face Nurmagomedov in a title unification bout at some point later in the year.