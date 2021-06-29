Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals why he denied coaching on The Ultimate Fighter

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently appeared in an interview with UFC Russia. With the comeback season of The Ultimate Fighter currently in motion, Khabib was asked whether he was ever asked to be a part of the show.

In response, Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that the UFC did offer him a part in the show a couple of times.

However, 'The Eagle' was never really inclined towards being a coach on TUF. When asked whether he regretted turning down the offer, Khabib said-

"No, not really." Explaining why he was not a huge fan of the idea, Khabib Nurmagomedov carried on, saying, "I would have to be in the United States for the entire season. I don't really like this. I come to the US only for business. Trainings, fights, and after that I go home. I am not a fan of the US. They (UFC) offered me two or three times (to be a part of TUF) if I remember correctly." [Translation credits: UFC Russia on YouTube]

Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals the one condition for him to take part in The Ultimate Fighter

The interviewer asked Khabib Nurmagomedov whether he would take part in the show if there was no fight to participate in at the end, i.e., plainly in the capacity of a coach.

Khabib Nurmagomedov responded positively to the idea of playing the role of a coach. Yet, he also said that his decision would depend on the format of the show.

Reacting to the idea of coaching, he said-

"Well, that's interesting. It depends on the format of the show. I think it is 50/50. I would like to serve as a coach for the Russian team or the American one, or Brazil or Ireland. To train and prepare them properly within a three-month camp - yes, that would be interesting. As for taking part in the drama - who said what, respond to it and so on - this whole mess? You know, I grew up. I have already gone through it. Not interested anymore."

Needless to say, the fighter house in The Ultimate Fighter has churned out some of the best talent in professional mixed martial arts.

However, as Khabib pointed out, the show is also infamous for the altercations that fighters have amongst themselves during the show, something he clearly wouldn't be keen to get involved with.

