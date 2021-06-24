Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals if he ever submitted Daniel Cormier in training

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the best wrestlers on the planet. The Russian fighter was undefeated in his 29-fight career, owing to his inescapable takedowns and grappling expertise.

However, he used to train with another great UFC wrestler, Daniel Cormier. Even though they had a difference of about 50 pounds between their walk-around weights, they used to wrestle together.

In a video uploaded by Khabib Nurmagomedov to his Facebook account, he answered questions from some fans. Asked whether Khabib ever made DC tap out, he replied:

"No, I never make him [Daniel Cormier] tap. He's like too big, he's like Rock you know, he's like very big bear. He's very strong. People when they watch him they think like he's like short fat heavyweight, but when people contact with him they understand he's like completely different."

Khabib further mentioned how Cormier helped him with his wrestling. He also talked about Cormier's incredible achievements in the world of mixed martial arts. He said:

"He's two division world champion, light heavyweight, heavyweight, Strikeforce heavyweight champion, two-time Olympian. He's like very very strong, and I never submit him but we wrestle a lot. He teach me a lot of things like on the ground, on the wall how to wrestle, like a lot of things."

The two share mutual respect, and both have dominated in the UFC at their peaks. However, both have now retired and have enjoyed much success in their endeavors after retirement.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and his unlikely career in professional football

One such endeavor that Khabib has tried is football. It began when Khabib posted a video of himself rounding a goalkeeper and scoring past him like the Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazario.

He tagged a football club from his hometown, FC Legion Dynamo, and asked them to give him a challenge. The owner of the football club was seriously considering offering Khabib a professional contract. However, nothing has changed yet, and Khabib is still a potential free agent.

