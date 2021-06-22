Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals two new products set to be released

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has unveiled two brand new products that are set to be released.

Ever since he decided to hang up his gloves after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been a busy man. Instead of taking a break and opting for some rest, he’s desired to put his time and effort into coaching, promoting and investing in new business ventures.

Khabib Nurmagomedov - thinking wisely

It shows how smart he’s been in the wake of walking away from a 29-0 undefeated record, with many fans still being left to wonder whether or not he’ll ever come back.

Now, in his latest move, he’s decided to launch two products: protein bars and alkaline drinking water.

“UAE is a country where dreams come true and where even unimaginable goals can be achieved at extraordinary pace. My team and I spent a long time to choose the best possible location, selecting the most advanced technologies in preparation of this much awaited release. It marks the beginning of a new era in a country that I strongly believe in and I am willing to invest in! We are now ready to introduce 2 brand new products to the world: FITROO @fitroo_by_khabib @fitroo.ae Protein Bars and PH TOP @waterbykhabib supercharged alkaline drinking water. Available now throughout the whole UAE, coming out soon to the rest of the GCC and finally a leap to the rest of world. UAE is a country that knows how to dream and I believe in it!”

Alongside these new launches, Khabib Nurmagomedov will continue to have his finger on the pulse of the world of mixed martial arts.

There will forever be questions raised regarding 'The Eagle' and his future as a competitor but in truth, he’s pretty much done everything he wanted to do in this game.

He walked away as the undisputed lightweight king, he’s beaten some of the very best 155-pounders on earth and he’s never afraid to walk through fire.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is an MMA icon and will likely continue to succeed in whatever he chooses to do next.

Edited by Harvey Leonard