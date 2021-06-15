"This is straight BS"- Justin Gaethje rubbishes rumors of contemplating retirement

The rumor mill often lights up when speculation of a fighter's retirement starts gaining ground, more so when it comes to a stalwart like Justin Gaethje.

However, not all these whispers are based on facts. The star 155-pounder took to Twitter in a bid to drop the hammer on rumors of his retirement that were doing the rounds on social media.

The post alleged that the former interim champion's future in the UFC was in jeopardy owing to drought in terms of opportunities inside the cage and the result of his last outing in the octagon.

This is straight BS. I’m far from done from chasing that high. I’m also guessing this dude fabricated this entire thing 😂 https://t.co/NVccYeRH0l — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) June 15, 2021

The Twitter user posted screenshots of DMs with Ryan Charlebois, a training partner of Justin Gaethje, to corroborate the claims that were made in the post.

However, 'The Highlight' took to social media in a bid to clear any doubts about his immediate future in the promotion.

Is UFC really denying Justin Gaethje the fights he wants?

While many may back the claim made by Ryan Charlebois, it could not be any farther from the truth. The UFC lightweight division is full of stupefying fighters and dark horses looking to stake their claim to the throne.

With Dustin Poirier looking to lock horns with Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler previously looking to ascend to the throne by overcoming Charles Oliveira, there were barely any logical opponents for Justin Gaethje.

Who should Justin Gaethje take on next?

The 32-year-old, following his post on Twitter, made his intentions concerning the 155lbs division crystal clear. He is far from done.

The best opponents for the number two-ranked lightweight are either Michael Chandler or Beniel Dariush.

A legion of fans argued that Michael Chandler should not have been given a title shot after a single fight in the promotion. Now that he lost to Oliveira at UFC 262, the idea of Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje seems extremely enticing.

Another lightweight who has amassed a brilliant win-streak is Beneil Dariush, who dominated Tony Ferguson in his last outing at UFC 262. Dariush has good standup skills and brilliant jiu-jitsu, making for an exciting skill set to counter Justin Gaethje.

The winner of the final edition of the trilogy saga between Poirier and McGregor will undoubtedly contend for the title in their next outing in the cage. Meanwhile, a Justin Gaethje fight could serve as the title eliminator.

It's only a matter of time before Justin Gaethje is given a fight. 'The Highlight' is one of the greatest talents in the UFC's lightweight division, and his journey in the promotion is far from over.

Edited by Avinash Tewari