Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals which fighter will rule the UFC Lightweight division by the end of 2021

According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, his AKA teammate and childhood friend, Islam Makhachev, will be sitting on the UFC Lightweight throne by the end of this year.

In his absence, The Eagle sees no fighter in the 155 lbs division who has the potential to give Islam Makhachev a tough time. In a recent interview with ESPN, Khabib Nurmagomedov said people are currently betting on the likes of Conor McGregor Dustin Poirier, and Michael Chandler to become the new champion. However, he believes that the scenario will change by the end of the year.

In Nurmagomedov's opinion, Islam Makhachev is ready to surprise the world and will take over the UFC Lightweight division this year. He further stated that he believes no one in the 155lbs division can beat Makhachev at the moment. Once he becomes champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov expects his teammate to run the division for a long time.

"Now, everybody talks about Dustin [Poirier], Conor [McGregor], and [Michael] Chandler but by the end of the year, it's going to change. I don't think anyone can beat Islam Makhachev right now. He will run the division," said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov: "Now, everybody talks about Dustin, Conor, Chandler, Justin, Oliveira. But by the end of the year, it's gonna be changed.”



The next Khabib? Why some believe Islam Makhachev is ready for greatness https://t.co/2L0mouM8Vj — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) March 1, 2021

Khabib Nurmagomedov's late father also hailed Islam Makhachev as a special talent

Interestingly, Islam Makhachev was trained by Khabib's late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, and even he had predicted that the 29-year-old would go on to rule the 155lbs division one day. Another of Khabib's AKA teammates, Daniel Cormier, also opines that the future is bright for Makhachev.

DC even went on to say that Makhachev is the best wrestler in AKA and claimed Makhachev would beat Khabib in an out-and-out wrestling contest. The former Heavyweight Champion believes that Makhachev intentionally stunted his rise in UFC since The Eagle was ruling over the division. Cormier also claimed that Makhachev is now likely to start making the ascent to the ultimate throne.

"You knew as long as Khabib was the champion, Islam was going to take a slower approach to moving up the rankings. But now, Khabib and I talked about it, everybody believes that Islam can be the man. Now, with Khabib [retired], I believe now [Islam] starts to make his ascent. Straight wrestling, among all of those guys, Islam is the best one. In straight wrestling, I think he would beat Khabib," said Cormier.

Islam Makhachev's AKA teammates are extremely high on his potential 📈 #UFC259 (via @marc_raimondi) pic.twitter.com/YRvDwNYfO0 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 1, 2021

Islam Makhachev returns to action this weekend against Drew Dober in the much-anticipated UFC 259 pay-per-view. Khabib Nurmagomedov is expected to corner his teammate during the fight.

