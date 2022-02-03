Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals he had no idea who Drake was when the rapper stood with Conor McGregor at UFC 229 weigh-ins

Khabib Nurmagomedov admitted that he had no idea who Drake was when the rapper appeared at the UFC 229 weigh-ins to support Conor McGregor.

During a recent appearance on the Nelk Boys' Full Send podcast, the former UFC lightweight champion was asked if he listens to Drake's music. Nurmagomedov was quick to recognize the question as a lead-in to talk about the popular hip-hop star. Cutting to the chase, 'The Eagle' revealed:

"Honestly, I swear I don't even [know who Drake was]... Before when he was on the corner of Conor [McGregor], people said this guy is really famous. I swear I didn't know this guy. I don't know this guy like they say. Maybe I hear his music somewhere in street or something but I didn't know this guy."

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov recall Drake's appearance at UFC 229:

Drake, of course, is a known supporter of the former two-division UFC champion. The rapper has been spotted hanging out with McGregor on multiple occasions.

As far as Nurmagomedov's knowledge of rap music goes, the Russian superstar is not completely clueless. 'The Eagle' said he does listen to some hip-hop, naming Eminem, 50 Cent, DMX, and Tupac as some of his favorite rappers.

Drake's hilarious reaction to Khabib Nurmagomedov leaping out of the octagon

At UFC 229, the "Drake curse" struck once again as Conor McGregor suffered a fourth round submission loss at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event. However, the most memorable moment of the event came after the fight as the Dagestani leaped out of the cage and attacked McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis.

That night, the Grammy award-winning musician went viral after a perfectly-timed photo of his reaction was forever immortalized through memes. The Canadian musician looked horrified after it dawned on him that 'The Eagle' and his crew were coming after McGregor's team.

8 God 🇭🇹 @kingmilmiceus When drake saw Khabib go from pointing @ him to jumping over the fence When drake saw Khabib go from pointing @ him to jumping over the fence https://t.co/MPuI42lMB7

The animosity between Nurmagomedov and McGregor escalated when the Irishman and his crew invaded a UFC press event in 2018 to "send a message" to 'The Eagle.' McGregor hurled a steel dolly through the window of a bus that was carrying Nurmagomedov and several other fighters.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Irishman claimed his actions were in retaliation to Nurmagomedov slapping his teammate Artem Lobov.

Edited by David Andrew