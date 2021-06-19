Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals if he's interested in competing in an exhibition fight like Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

Khabib Nurmagomedov has no interest in competing in an exhibition boxing match similar to Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul.

In a recent press conference in Almaty, ahead of Eagle FC 37, Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked for his opinion on the Mayweather vs Paul fight. The Russian claimed that the fight was purely about business and that they only wanted to make money out of it. He stressed that there was no competitive aspect to it.

Khabib Nurmagomedov said if two people want to put on a show and make money, he doesn't have a problem with it. Although he seems to have no problems with exhibition fights, Khabib Nurmagomedov claims he is not interested in competing in one at the moment.

"What's there to say? They came out, made money. It's purely business. There was no competitive aspect to it. Old Mayweather came out, they sparred and made money. What else is there to say? How do I feel about it? The guys decided to make money. Should I tell them to not make money and not to fight? They came out, put on a show and earned what - tens of millions. I have no interest in doing something like that yet."

Khabib Nurmagomedov reiterates his decision to stay retired

At the same press conference, Khabib Nurmagomedov was asked if he would change his mind about staying retired if his friend and teammate Islam Makhachev fails to become the UFC lightweight champion. This is what he had to say in response:

“Well, it looks like I have already let everybody know what’s up. Did you watch my last fight? That was firsthand, wasn’t it? I don’t think anything will change. Islam Makhachev has his own way. I have mine. If Islam fails, he is capable of taking care of himself. But we will be next to him – to help and never let him fail. As for myself, I don’t have any desire to come back. And I don’t think I ever will. Thank you. I hope you’ve heard me.” (*Video and translation courtesy: RT Sport MMA)

