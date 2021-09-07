Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals the 'trump card' Rafael dos Anjos has over Islam Makhachev ahead of UFC 267

Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed what he thinks is Rafael dos Anjos' greatest advantage is over his teammate Islam Makhachev.

According to the Dagestani legend, dos Anjos' experience is not to be overlooked even though Makhachev is heavily favored to win the upcoming UFC 267 matchup. In an interview with Russian publication RT Sport MMA, Nurmagomedov was asked if he was at all nervous for his compatriot's forthcoming fight. He answered by saying:

"Yes, because dos Anjos is very experienced. He's been in five-rounders a lot of times. He fought a lot of good fighters... Look, he fought me. He fought Kamaru (Usman), Colby (Covington), Paul (Felder) – a bunch of fighters. He fought (Eddie) Alvarez. In such big fights, experience is like a trump card up your sleeve." (Translated from Russian to English by RT Sport MMA)

A veteran of the sport for over 17 years, Rafael dos Anjos has been to the UFC mountaintop and has fought several wars against high-level fighters. So, what does Nurmagomedov hope to see out of Makhachev to neutralize dos Anjos?

"So here is how I see the fight going because I have fought dos Anjos, too," said Nurmagomedov. "I would like Islam to take him down in the first rounds. Impose some wrestling pressure on him. Then, he will be ready. It would be great if Islam finished him on the ground because I can't remember anyone finishing dos Anjos on the ground."

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov break down Islam Makhachev vs. Rafael dos Anjos:

Rafael dos Anjos wants Khabib Nurmagomedov after Islam Makhachev

Rafael dos Anjos wants to derail the momentum of rising star Islam Makhachev and become the first man to defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov.

I just heard back from the UFC that Islam accepted to fight me Oct 30 5 rounds in Abu Dhabi and Khabib agreed to come out of retirement to avenge his brother’s loss after that. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) July 22, 2021

The Brazilian previously sent out a tweet saying 'The Eagle' will come out of retirement to avenge his longtime friend after he wins. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz squashed the rumors when he denied such plans are in motion. He reiterated that the undefeated Dagestani doesn't intend to fight again.

Nurmgomedov and dos Anjos locked horns inside the octagon at UFC on Fox 11 – a fight that 'The Eagle' dominated and won via unanimous decision. Unless Nurmagomedov has a change of heart about staying retired, dos Anjos, in all likelihood, isn't getting a second chance.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh