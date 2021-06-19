Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals if he will come out of retirement if Islam Makhachev fails to win the UFC lightweight title

Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed if he will come out of retirement if Islam Makhachev fails to win the UFC lightweight title. Nurmagomedov asserted that regardless of whether Makhachev wins the title or fails to do it, 'The Eagle' won’t be returning to the sport of MMA.

MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev have trained together since their childhood. The 32-year-old Nurmagomedov and 29-year-old Makhachev are known to be close friends. The former has continued helping Makhachev train to this date.

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport of MMA in October 2020. His father, legendary coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away in July 2020.

Khabib revealed that his mother didn’t want him to continue his fighting career without his father by his side. Resultantly, Khabib competed in just one fight after his father’s passing in October 2020 and then retired from a professional MMA competition.

At a press conference ahead of Eagle FC 37, Khabib Nurmagomedov was requested to provide his firsthand insight regarding an ongoing rumor about him. A reporter noted that there’s a rumor that if Islam Makhachev makes it to a UFC lightweight title fight but loses, Khabib Nurmagomedov would make a comeback. Nurmagomedov responded by stating:

“Thank you so much. Firsthand? Well, it looks like I have already let everybody know what’s up. Did you watch my last fight? That was firsthand, wasn’t it? I don’t think anything will change. Islam Makhachev has his own way. I have mine. If Islam fails, he is capable of taking care of himself. But we will be next to him – to help and never let him fail. As for myself, I don’t have any desire to come back. And I don’t think I ever will. Thank you. I hope you’ve heard me.” (*Video and translation courtesy: RT Sport MMA)

Islam Makhachev aims to follow in the footsteps of Khabib Nurmagomedov and capture UFC gold

Islam Makhachev is currently ranked number nine in the UFC's lightweight division. Makhachev’s most recent fight was a third-round submission win over Drew Dober at UFC 259 in March 2021.

Presently, Islam Makhachev is scheduled to fight Thiago Moises at UFC on ESPN 26 on July 17th, 2021. Following in the footsteps of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev aims to capture the UFC lightweight title someday.

