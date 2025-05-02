Khabib Nurmagomedov’s camp blasts “jealous” Eddie Hearn for downplaying UFC star power

Khabib Nurmagomedov's longtime MMA manager, Ali Abdelaziz, was less than impressed with Eddie Hearn's recent assessment of the UFC's star power. Hearn operates as the chairman of Matchroom Boxing, and is one of the sport's leading promoters.

Hearn was recently interviewed by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, where he compared the state of mixed martial arts to the state of boxing. The 45-year-old declared that MMA was the "poor relative" of the 'sweet science', claiming that he could not name six UFC stars. He said:

"The problem with the UFC is that they always want their brand to be bigger than that of the fighter. When a star like Conor McGregor comes around, everything changes. I don't think they really like that."

Check out Eddie Hearn's comments below:

Abdelaziz caught wind of Hearn's comments on X, and took aim at the boxing promoter, writing:

"@EddieHearn you are a clown, UFC has been around for 30 years with consistency. UFC started from the ground up, but you used your Daddy's money. You're saying you cannot name any of these guys, Islam Makhachev, Khabib and Jones have combined over 60M followers, nobody in boxing has this. You're just extremely jealous of Dana White, you cannot tie his shoes on any day of the week."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager post below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager reacts to Anthony Smith's retirement

Anthony Smith, a mainstay in the UFC since 2016, recently called time on his fighting career. His final bout took place at UFC Kansas City on April 26, where he faced off against surging contender Zhang Mingyang.

Mingyang held a record of 18-6 entering the bout, with all 18 wins coming in Round 1 via TKO or submission. He extended the sensational record against 'Lionheart' after some brutal ground-and-pound strikes forced the referee to stop the bout in the first round.

Smith was showered with praise following the bout, with MMA fighters, fans and managers sharing kind words with the former title challenger. Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, was one such manager.

He shared a short message with the former fighter on X, writing:

"Anthony Smith, special breed, congratulations."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager's message below:

