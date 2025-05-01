Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach comes clean on how "respect" drove 'The Eagle' to target Dillon Danis after Conor McGregor fight

Khabib Nurmagomedov's coach recently made a surprising revelation on why his pupil decided to target Dillon Danis after defeating his arch rival Conor McGregor. 'The Eagle' submitted 'The Notorious' in the main event of UFC 229 to successfully retain his lightweight championship.

The infamous aftermath saw Nurmagomedov jump over the fence and attack Danis that led to a full brawl between the two teams. 'The Eagle' and McGregor were handed suspensions as a result, which added more fuel to the fire on a personal grudge that has no signs of being resolved.

During his latest appearance on the What They Don't Tell Us podcast, Nurmagomedov's coach Javier Mendez addressed the incident and revealed what his pupil told him years after he inquired about his thought process. Red Corner MMA posted a clip in which Mendez mentioned that 'The Eagle' targeted Danis because he was against attacking McGregor's coach due to their age gap:

"I never asked [Nurmagomedov] until a couple of years ago. I said, 'Khabib, why did you go after Dillon Danis?' He goes, 'Well, coach, his head coach was too old and it would be disrespectful. So I had to go after Dillon. He was more my age'. So I said, 'It was respect'. Even in his anger, he thought he couldn't touch the coach, he had to go after the younger one and that was [Danis]."

Check out the clip featuring Javier Mendez's comments regarding Khabib Nurmgomedov below:

Javier Mendez highlights another reason Khabib Nurmagomedov attacked Dillon Danis

Javier Mendez also highlighted another reason why his pupil Khabib Nurmagomedov immediately directed his attention to Dillon Danis and attacked him.

Danis, who was one of Conor McGregor's teammates and training partners, had been attempting to play mind games with Nurmagomedov prior to and during the UFC 229 main event. During the aforementioned clip, Mendez mentioned that the former Bellator star was constantly taking jibes at 'The Eagle' and so, he targeted him first:

"Dillon was the one that was talking most stuff anyways, so he was egging Khabib on through the whole fight."

Check out the video of Khabib Nurmagomedov attacking Dillon Danis below:

